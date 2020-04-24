10 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

You read the title, right? OK, so let's just get right to the 10.

• K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State: The Eagles are likely to grab another wide receiver in this draft. The guess here is that because they found one who can play outside in Jalen Reagor in Round 1, a slot receiver could be next. You may ask, "Well, who is going to be the X receiver?" The bet here is that they will give J.J. Arcega-Whiteside an opportunity to be that guy, before they spend another high pick there, whether that's right or wrong (I think it's wrong, but whatevs). This draft is loaded with slot types in the middle rounds. I don't think they'll go receiver in Round 2, but Hamler would be fun from a "Screw it, let's just add all the speed perspective."

• Matt Hennessy, C, Temple: Hennessy is tough, smart, and brings well above average athleticism to the table that would allow the Eagles to continue to execute a lot of their same run concepts whenever Jason Kelce retires.



• Robert Hunt, OG/OT, Louisiana-Lafayette: Hunt has experience starting for the Rajin' Cajuns at LG, LT, and RT, so the Eagles are going to value that versatility. In college he looked like a man among boys in a lower-level conference. In the pros, Hunt is likely to primarily stay inside at guard, with the ability to play at OT in an emergency.



• Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama: Lewis missed most of the 2017 season with a torn elbow ligament, and all of 2018 with a torn ACL. So, you know, there's that. However, he returned in 2019, and finished his college career strongly, collecting 11.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks in 10 games. At 6'5 with 34" arms, Lewis has good length, and he is explosive. If he's there at 53, can Howie help himself?



• Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee: I haven't looked much at Taylor, so we'll let Lance Zierlein of NFL.com do the heavy lifting for us.



Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point. He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stand his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between functional backup or dangerous starter.

I missed him during the season, but he is what the Eagles like in a DE.

• Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M: Madubuike is a penetrating, 1-gap style defensive tackle with 5.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons. He reportedly had a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Eagles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut facilities down league-wide, though it's unclear if that was before or after they signed Javon Hargrave. Still, he's an obvious fit for the Eagles' defense, and even in the second round, it wouldn't be entirely shocking for the Eagles to still have interest.



• Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Hall racked up a lofty 21 pass breakups in 2018. He also had 2 picks and 2 forced fumbles in 2018, and was named to the AP preseason All-America team heading into 2019. Had he come out a year ago, he likely would have at least been a second-round pick, but he decided to stay for his senior season at Virginia. Hall was getting some first-round projections in 2019, but a broken left leg and dislocated left ankle ended his 2019 season early. With good size at 6'1, 200, the Eagles could have interest in Hall as an outside corner. He has the same good traits that Rasul Douglas has (size, ball skills, physicality), but with better long speed.



• Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Johnson has a decent enough blend of size and athleticism, and he's a physical player with good production (6 INT the last 2 years). I thought he might go Rd. 1. He's unlikely to make it to 53, but if he did the Eagles should have high interest.

• Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Despite a lack of big plays to his credit (2 career INTs, 1 career FF), Fulton is being viewed as one of the top corners in 2020 NFL Draft, and was even getting some Round 1 love. I didn't see that. Fulton has some inside-outside versatility, and he does get his hands on footballs (14 PBU in 2019). At 53, fine, I guess.

• Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: Diggs is the younger brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, and he started out initially at Alabama at receiver before switching to the defensive side of the ball. He has good ball skills and great size at 6'1, 205, with 33" arms, but there are concerns about his long speed and tackling.

• Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Delpit felt like a late faller this draft season, because of his bad tackling, and then he did indeed drop out of the first round. He is a versatile player who can play both safety spots, slot corner, outside corner, or you can use him to cover tight ends. He's like Malcolm Jenkins, you know, without the tackling.



• Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota: I loved Winfield's father as a player when he was still in the league. He was an undersized corner, but tough as hell, and a playmaker. The younger Winfield, who plays safety, is a playmaker too, as he had seven INTs in 2019, fourth in the nation, to go along with two forced fumbles, with some of those plays coming in big moments or big games.

Oops, as I proofread this, I'm realizing I have 11 guys in here. And I'm adding one in late. Bonus!

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader