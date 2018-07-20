Philly radio stations 101.1 More FM, 92.5 XTU switch hands

The local radio industry's game of musical chairs continues, with two Philadelphia stations now in the hands of new owners.

Entercom announced Thursday it has bought pop station 101.1 More FM (WBEB-FM) from Jerry Lee Radio for $57.5 million. Entercom also sold country station 92.5 XTU (WXTU-FM) to Beasley Broadcast Group for $38 million.

Philadelphia-based Entercom purchased CBS Radio last year, making it the owner of several local stations: KYW Newsradio 1060, SportsRadio 94WIP, 96.5 TDY FM, 98.1 WOGL and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.