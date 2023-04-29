More Sports:

April 29, 2023

12 players who make sense for the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120222AndreCarter Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports

Andre Carter is the most intriguing NFL prospect to play in the Army-Navy game in a long time.

Through the first six rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have selected DT Jalen Carter, Edge Nolan Smith, OL Tyler Steen, S Sydney Brown, CB Kelee Ringo, and QB Tanner McKee. They have one more pick to make at 249 overall, which is the 32nd pick in the seventh round.

Round Overall How acquired Pick 
 9 From Bears Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia 
 30 Eagles' own pick Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia 
 65 From Texans Tyler Steen, OG, Alabama 
 66 From CardinalsSydney Brown, S, Illinois 
 105 From Texans Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia 
 188 From Texans Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford 
 249 From Lions  


Here are a dozen players who make sense for the Eagles with their final pick.

• Andre Carter, DE, Army: Carter could be the first drafted Army player since 2008. He had a monster season in 2021, when he racked up 14.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT in 12 games. However, his production fell off sharply in 2022, as he had just 3.5 sacks and no forced fumbles. Carter has a rare combination of length and athleticism. However, as a converted wide receiver / tight end in high school, he is a work in progress as a pass rusher, and he has a long way to go as a run defender. He also had an alarmingly poor showing on the bench press at the Combine, as he only put up 11 reps. A lot of teams will be turned off by Carter's unreadiness to play immediately. However, the Eagles have a trio of edge rushers in Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham who combined for 38 sacks last season, which means that they have time to get a guy like Carter in the weight room and groom him to become a more complete edge defender.

• Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC: Vorhees is an older interior offensive line prospect who has experience at both guard spots, and has been available in a pinch for USC at LT. He gives me some Landon Dickerson vibes (minus the center experience), with his hulking size, positional versatility, and nastiness, but limited athletic upside. Vorhees played six years at USC (medical redshirt in 2019, but played two games that season), and he's already 24 years old. That will no doubt hurt his value, as will the ACL tear he suffered at the NFL Combine. Otherwise, he might have gotten Day 2 consideration. Whatever team drafts Vorhees should only do so knowing that he could miss his entire rookie season. At a minimum, he'll miss all of training camp, and is certain to start the season on the NFI list.

• Ivan Pace, Jr., LB, Cincinnati: Pace originally enrolled at Miami Ohio as a lightly recruited high school prospect. He played well there, earning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors in 2021. He transferred to Cincinnati, where he had a monster 2022 season, collecting 136 tackles (20.5 for loss), 9 sacks, 4 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as being named the first unanimous All-American in Cincinnati history. Pace is an attacking, instinctive linebacker who makes plays in the backfield both in the run game and as a blitzer. He played in the middle of the Bearcat defense, but in the Eagles' defense he might make more sense as a SAM who can put his pass rushing chops to use and attack up the field. Unfortunately for Pace, he's 5'11 and doesn't have good athletic measurables, which is why he has fallen to Day 3. But he can play.

• Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State: Taylor had 6 INTs in 2022 and he's a good athlete. The Eagles had him for a pre-draft visit.

• Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia: Ford-Wheaton has a ways to go as a receiver, but he's 6'4, 221 and he runs a 4.38, so someone is going to draft him. He'll have immediate value as a core special teamer, which makes him something of a poor man's Mack Hollins, which may not sound appealing to Eagles fans, though Hollins has gone on to have a nice post-Eagles career.

• Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan: 6'6 with 32 1/2" T-rex arms, but he played LT at RT at Michigan, and he has some appealing athletic traits.

• Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky: Hailassie originally enrolled at Oregon, but he transferred to Western Kentucky after mostly riding the bench. At WKU in 2022, Hailassie had 51 tackles (8 for loss), 2 INTs, 12 pass breakups, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Good size at 6'1, 200.

• Ali Gaye, DE, LSU: Gaye is a raw, but long (6'6), lean, and athletic edge rusher from The Gambia. He has durability concerns and is at least a year away from getting on the field in a meaningful game, but he should get drafted on his measurables. 

• C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina: Johnson has a surprisingly high career 16.3 yards per catch average for a player his size (6'1, 224). In 2022, he had 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs. He's a talented player with character concerns to sort out. 

• Spencer Waege, DT, North Dakota State: 6'5, 295. 9 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles in 2022.

• Jaquan Amos, DB, Ball State: Amos was a standout at Villanova, where he had 149 tackles, 25 pass breakups, 8 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 4 defensive touchdowns in 3 seasons. He transferred to Iowa State, and then again to Ball State, where he had 95 tackles (6.5 for loss), an INT, and 5 pass breakups in 2022. Safety/corner hybrid.

• P.J. Mustipher, DT, Penn State: Mustipher is a 6'4, 320-pound run-stuffing DT who suffered an ACL tear in October of 2021. He returned to action for the start of Penn State's 2022 season, and played in every game. The Eagles could use another young, big body in the middle of the line, with some upside being further removed from his injury.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly will increase policing of bike lanes in effort to improve traffic safety
PPA Bike Lanes

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Women's Health

People at high risk of breast cancer will have all screening costs, genetic testing covered by insurance in Pennsylvania
Breast Cancer Screening Bill

Eagles

Eagles select Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with 30th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft
042723NolanSmith2

Entertainment

Want to see Taylor Swift in Philly? Capital One is giving away tickets to all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field
taylor swift capital one

Fitness

2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know
Broad Street Run 2023 Details

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved