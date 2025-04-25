15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Here are 15 players who make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 3, where they hold the 96th overall pick.

• Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas: Jackson is a high ceiling type of prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but who is a bit of a late bloomer and needs more development. In 2023, he had 44 tackles (13.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. In 2024, he had 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He's primarily an edge defender, but he can also play inside. Plays hard, good motor.

• Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State: Noel is a lightning-quick receiver who is tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and who knows how to create separation with his waterbug-like change of direction route running skills. In 2024 he had 80 catches for 1194 yards (14.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He reminds me a little of Christian Kirk, who the Eagles had interest in during 2022 free agency. Noel is probably most effective out of the slot, but he has shown inside-outside versatility at Iowa State.

• Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss: Umanmielen has 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher. Replacement for Josh Sweat.

• Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina: Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run. Revel tore an ACL in September, ending his season, otherwise he'd have been a first-round candidate.

• Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles have interest, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

• Kevin Winston, S, Penn State: Winston is an instinctive, physical, sure tackling defender who can play deep safety, dime linebacker, or even some slot against bigger receivers. Winston only had one full season as a starter under his belt, but he was still considered a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

• Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville: Gillotte is an inside-outside versatile defensive lineman who is stout against the run, and who has explosive traits as a pass rusher. He had four sacks as a freshman in 2021, 7 sacks as a sophomore in 2022, and 11 sacks as a junior in 2023. His numbers were down in 2024 after he started getting more attention. Gillotte has some similarities to both Brandon Graham and Milton Williams, and feels like a very logical Day 2 target.

• Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Royals has inside-outside versatility, he gets separation, he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch, and he can go up and win contested catches even though he is not a big receiver. Royals had 71 catches for 1,080 yards (15.2 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2023. He had 55 catches for 834 yards (15.2 YPC) and 6 TDs in just 7 games in 2024.

• Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame: Watts is a converted wide receiver turned linebacker turned safety who was a takeaway machine in 2023 and 2024, leading the country with 13 INTs.

• Cameron Williams, OT, Texas: Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina: Kennard finished eighth in the nation with 11.5 sacks. He has good length, burst, closing speed, and he has some twitchy inside counters.

• Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State: Parrish is a smaller corner at 5'10, but he has 4.35 speed, and some inside/outside versatility. He had 4 INTs and 9 PBUs in 2023, so he has some ball skills. 1 INT, 7 PBUs in 2024. He's going to have some obvious limitations in the run game and against bigger receivers because of his size, but he's a feisty player.

• Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary: Grant is probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits. He's a Day 3 swing tackle prospect with some starting upside down the road, who could get pushed up into Day 2. He's the type of player you let Jeff Stoutland work on and see what happens.uch like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Harold Fannin, Jr, TE, Bowling Green: Fannin has had a couple of monster games against ranked opponents this season. He had 11 catches for 137 yards and a TD at Penn State, and 8 catches for 145 yards and a 1 TD at Texas A&M. He led the nation in receiving as a tight end, with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 TDs.

• Wyatt Milum, OT/OG, West Virginia: Milum started eight games at RT as a freshman in 2021, and has started at LT since. He's an aggressive run blocker, and has good feet in pass pro. He's also sort of an oddball prospect because he's 6'7, but with very short 32 1/8" arms. Milum makes sense as a swing tackle, but maybe he'll be forced to move to guard because of his short arms?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader