May 28, 2025

Frozen beef stolen from tractor-trailer truck in Grays Ferry

Thieves made off with $150,000 worth of meat after the drivers parked the vehicle on the 1400 block of Warfield Street and fell asleep, police say.

By Michaela Althouse
Thieves stole $150,000 worth of frozen beef from a tractor-trailer truck that parked on the 1400 block of Warfield Street in Grays Ferry, police say.

Thieves stole approximately $150,000 worth of frozen beef from a tractor-trailer truck that stopped overnight in Grays Ferry on Memorial Day, police said.

The truck driver told investigators that he and his co-driver parked the truck on the 1400 block of Warfield Street at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and kept it there throughout the night, NBC10 reported. The drivers fell asleep around midnight and woke up at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to find 10 1/2 pallets of meat were missing.

Because the truck's engine and freezer were running during the night, the driver told police they didn't hear anyone entering the trailer. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.  

A number of similar thefts were reported last year, with thieves nabbing a $10,000 pallet of tuna in August, $15,000 worth of beef from a refrigerated truck in July and $30,000 worth of snow crab in April. Thieves also stole bourbon and fish from a pair of trucks parked near each other in Northeast Philly in March 2024.

Michaela Althouse
