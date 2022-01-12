'Mare of Easttown' earns four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

The critical praise just keeps on coming for "Mare of Easttown."

The murder-mystery show was nominated Wednesday for four Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, three of which came in the major acting categories.

Kate Winslet and Jean Smart were each nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for their respective roles as detective Mare Sheehan and Sheehan's mother Helen Fahey.

Evan Peters's portrayal of detective Colin Zabel earned him a nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series. "Mare of Easttown" was also nominated for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

Set and filmed in Philadelphia's western suburbs, "Mare of Easttown" tells the story of Winslet's character as she seeks to solve a murder and two missing persons cases while navigating through struggles in her personal life. The seven-episode series is available to stream on HBO Max.

The series won three Emmy Awards last year, two of which went to Winslet and Peters for outstanding lead actress and actor in a limited series.

The show also earned five Critics' Choice Award nominations last month, including for best limited series. Winslet was nominated for best actress in a limited series, while Peters and Smart have both been nominated for best supporting actor and actress.

Winslet has already captured three SAG Awards in her career, having won most recently in 2012 for her performance in "Mildred Pierce."

The British actress won the Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries this past Sunday. She also earned a spot on Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" list in 2021.

After capturing the first Golden Globe of his career last weekend, Will Smith may finally earn his first SAG Award too. The West Philly native was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard."

"King Richard" tells the story of Serena and Venus Williams' father, who served as a driving force for their success in professional tennis. The film was nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Bradley Cooper will be looking for the second SAG Award of his career after he was nominated for outstanding performance by a supporting actor for his role as Jon Peters in "Licorice Pizza." The Montgomery County native last won in 2014 for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "American Hustle."

Chester County native Adam McKay's new Netflix film "Don't Look Up" has been nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, the movie seeks to poke fun at how the world might possibly end someday.

HBO's "Succession" and Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" led the way on the television side with five nominations each. The most film nominations this year went to Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" with three.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Feb. 27 in Santa Monica, California. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS. Below is a complete list of this year's nominees.

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

• Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

• Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

• Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

• Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

• Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

• Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

• Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

• Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

• Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

• Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

• Brian Cox, "Succession"

• Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

• Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

• Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

• Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

• Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

• Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

• Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

• Sarah Snook, "Succession"

• Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

• Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

• Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

• Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

• Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

• Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

• Elle Fanning, "The Great"

• Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

• Jean Smart, "Hacks"

• Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

• Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• "The Handmaid's Tale"

• "The Morning Show"

• "Squid Game"

• "Succession"

• "Yellowstone"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• "The Great"

• "Hacks"

• "The Kominsky Method"

• "Only Murders in the Building"

• "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

• "Cobra Kai"

• "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

• "Loki"

• "Mare of Easttown"

• "Squid Game"

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

• Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

• Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

• Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick...Boom"

• Will Smith, "King Richard"

• Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

• Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

• Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

• Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

• Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

• Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

• Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

• Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

• Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

• Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

• Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

• Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

• Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

• Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

• Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

• Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

• "Belfast"

• "CODA"

• "Don't Look Up"

• "House of Gucci"

• "King Richard"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture