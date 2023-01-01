More Culture:

January 01, 2023

2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration

By Brian A. Saunders
Mummers Parade 20223 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Brian Creamer of the Golden Sunrise New Year's Association, struts in costume during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2023.

As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade.

Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett.

Since 1901, the Mummers Parade has been held in Philadelphia on New Year's Day, where local clubs come dressed in extravagant costumes, performing routines and competing. 

The word mummer is derived from Greek mythology relating to the god Momus, who was the god of mockery, blame, and ridicule. He was removed from heaven by Zeus for ridiculing other gods.

Read more about the Mummers Parade history and check out vintage photos of past parades here.

Riverfront brigadeColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Members of the Riverfront Mummers New Year's Association dance during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2023.

Americans Brigade mummers parade

Ryan Boyle of the Golden Sunrise brigade

Golden Sunrise brigade

Ron Ash of the Golden Sunrise brigade

Chuck Bonfig of the Golden Sunrise

Golden Sunrise brigade during the Mummers Parade

A member of the Golden Sunrise brigade

Members of the Oregon brigade perform

Oregon Brigade 2

Americans brigade club

Americans brigade member

Musicians of the Cara Liom brigade

Jolly Jolly Comics brigade

