2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration

As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade.

Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett.

Since 1901, the Mummers Parade has been held in Philadelphia on New Year's Day, where local clubs come dressed in extravagant costumes, performing routines and competing.

The word mummer is derived from Greek mythology relating to the god Momus, who was the god of mockery, blame, and ridicule. He was removed from heaven by Zeus for ridiculing other gods.

Read more about the Mummers Parade history and check out vintage photos of past parades here.

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Members of the Riverfront Mummers New Year's Association dance during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2023.























