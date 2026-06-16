48 Blocks Festival returns to Atlantic City with live music, art and mural tours

Atlantic City's 48 Blocks Festival returns Sept. 19 with live music, local artists, food vendors and mural tours throughout the city's Inlet neighborhood.

The free festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. at Uptown and Fisherman's Parks. Attendees can shop from local artists and craft vendors, grab food from a variety of vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

More than a dozen performances are planned, including live bands, DJs, solo musicians and dance acts. Visitors also can take guided mural tours featuring some of Atlantic City's newest public art installations.

New this year, organizers are expanding the festival's Melrose Avenue market with additional food vendors alongside local artists and makers.

The event's theme for 2026 is "Right on Time." Admission is free, and organizers are currently accepting applications from artists, vendors, community partners and volunteers.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Uptown and Fisherman's Parks

Atlantic City, NJ

Free to attend

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