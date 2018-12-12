More Culture:

December 12, 2018

Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez almost starred in 'A Star Is Born' remake

Hard to imagine anyone but Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the roles

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Smith PA Images/Sipa USA

File photo 16/12/16 of Hollywood star Will Smith.

"A Star Is Born," Bradley Cooper's blockbuster remake starring himself as musician Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as aspiring singer/songwriter Ally, is the film to beat at the 76th Golden Globes.

With both Cooper and Lady Gaga up for awards for their roles, it's hard to imagine anyone else starring in the movie.

But before Cooper, a Jenkintown native, took on the project, another celebrity from Philly almost had the lead role.

Jennifer Lopez recently shared that she was in early talks to work on a remake of "A Star Is Born" with Will Smith. 

She told “Extra’s” Mark Wright, "Oh yeah, Will and I talked about it and talked about developing the script. It just never took off. Projects are like that."

She continued with praise for Cooper and Gaga in their roles.

If Lopez and Smith had starred in a remake of "A Star Is Born," it probably would have been very different. That's not to say the movie wouldn't also be amazing.

Let's remember how great Lopez was playing singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla in "Selena." For that role, she got a Golden Globe nomination.

While Smith, the Fresh Prince, could have brought a rap/hip-hop element to Jackson Maine.

As Lopez said, however, in her interview on "Extra," "Everything happens in its own divine timing." It seems Cooper and Gaga were meant to be the leads of "A Star Is Born."

