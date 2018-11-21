More News:

November 21, 2018

Aaron Rodgers' brother questions sincerity of $1 million California wildfire donation

By Michael Tanenbaum
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew widespread praise on Wednesday for his $1 million donation to assist wildfire victims in his home state of California.

But just in time for Thanksgiving, Rodgers' well-known disconnect with his family flared up on social media.

RELATED: Philly retailer United by Blue is trying to raise $20,000 for the California wildfires

Jordan Rodgers, who works as an ESPN analyst and appeared on "The Bachelorette," fired back at his brother's video post with an accusation that Rodgers failed to show concern for the well-being of his own family.

Discord in the Rodgers family has been documented in fits over the past few years. Some of the issues appeared to pre-date Aaron Rodgers' former relationship with actress Olivia Munn, who suggested their differences stemmed partly from the conflicts of everyone working in the sports world.

Jordan Rodgers was a quarterback for two seasons at Vanderbilt University, where he started 18 total games and then went undrafted. 

RELATED: Map shows haze in Philly came from California wildfire smoke

Aaron Rodgers has been dating race car driver Danica Patrick for about a year and has declined to publicly address the rift in his family life.

The wildfires in California have continued for nearly two weeks, claiming 84 lives as of Wednesday afternoon. More than 800 people remain missing.

Michael Tanenbaum
Some taxes, fees additional.