South Jersey animal shelter offering $1,000 reward for information regarding abandoned chihuahua

Vineland police and a local animal shelter are seeking answers regarding an abandoned chihuahua that was found trapped within three bags next to railroad tracks in Cumberland County this past weekend.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in what the organization called "a blatant act of animal cruelty" on its Facebook page on Monday.

A man who was walking his dog this past Saturday morning near Christel Avenue in Vineland noticed a bag that appeared to be moving, the shelter said. The man could also hear audible sounds coming from the bag.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, brought the bag to the animal shelter. Employees opened the bag to find a chihuahua stuffed within two additional sealed bags.

The shelter said that both the abandoned dog and the three bags were covered in urine.

The chihuahua was identified as a young female and later named Coco. The shelter said that Coco was "visibly shaken and lucky to be alive."

We are sickened by a blatant act of animal cruelty that occurred today to a sweet & innocent little Chihuahua, Coco. Late this morning, a man walking his dog behind Gerresheimer’s Glass (along the railroad tracks at 537 Christel Avenue in Vineland) noticed a bag on the ground when his dog was reacting to it. He saw the bag move and heard something inside. He immediately picked up the bag and brought it to the shelter. Inside was a young female Chihuahua. She and the bags she was in were soaked with urine. Coco was visibly shaken and lucky to be alive. Coco will be evaluated by the vet this afternoon. This horrific act of cruelty has been reported to the Vineland Police Department. If you recognize Coco or have information regarding who may be responsible for the horrendous act, please contact them immediately. 856-691-4111 Posted by South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter on Saturday, February 19, 2022

She was then evaluated by the shelter and put into the care of a foster family in order to get her back to full health. Coco will be available for adoption once she fully recovers, the shelter said.

The incident was reported to Vineland police, who have since opened an investigation into the matter. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 856-691-4111.