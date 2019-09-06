More News:

September 06, 2019

Airbnb hosts in Pennsylvania made $68 million this summer

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Rowhomes in Queen Village Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Colorful rowhomes in Queen Village. This summer, Philadelphia received the most Airbnb guests of any other Pennsylvania county.

Airbnb announced that hosts in Pennsylvania earned about $68 million in income this summer, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day, hosts facilitated approximately 531,100 arrivals across the state.

Similarly, this past winter marked a successful season for Pennsylvania hosts. During ski season, 111,400 guests arrived to Pennsylvania Airbnbs and hosts made about $12.7 million in supplemental income.

Most guests who came to Pennsylvania for a vacation hailed from New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. And Philly residents made up a large chunk of travelers looking to explore other parts of the state, too.

While Philly led with the largest number arrivals, at 162,900, counties like Lackawanna (46,600), Lancaster (32,300), Monroe (57,800), and Allegheny (57,500) all had tens of thousands of visitors.

As of July 2019, nearly 2 million residents used Airbnb to travel over the past year.

