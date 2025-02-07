More Events:

February 07, 2025

'Jewish Matchmaking' star to share dating tips at Weitzman Museum event

Aleeza Ben Shalom's new book, 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker' expands on the advice she dishes out on her Netflix show. On Feb. 13, she'll be signing copies and discussing love.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Dating
Aleeza Ben Shalom Weitzman Provided image/Jamie Gordon Photography

Aleeza Ben Shalom, who hosts 'Jewish Matchmaking' on Netflix, is stopping at the Weitzman Museum on Thursday, Feb. 13, for a discussion about her new book, 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker.'

Aleeza Ben Shalom is bringing her dating prowess to a discussion on love at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia next week. 

The event on Thursday, Feb. 13, is part of Ben Shalom's tour for her new book, "Matchmaker, Matchmaker: Find Me a Love That Lasts." The Philly native, who stars in the Netflix series "Jewish Matchmaking," will discuss her book with Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter, the founder of South Philadelphia Shtiebel. She'll also sign copies.

MORE: Willie Nelson will bring Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow with him to Camden for Outlaw Music Festival

General admission tickets cost $45 and include a signed copy of the book, which was published last month. The book expands on some of the methodologies discussed on "Jewish matchmaking," including "date 'em 'til you hate 'em" and Ben Shalom's challenge to avoid touching in any way during the first five dates. It also includes checklists, rules, tips and answers to frequently-asked dating questions.

The book is not written specifically for Jewish readers, but for "marriage-minded singles who want to find a loved one, or for anybody who wants to play matchmaker," Ben Shalom told the Jewish parenting website Kveller.

The book signing is being followed by an after party for young professionals, ages 21 to 40. It includes live music, cocktails and a "personalized matchmaking experience" from Matchbox. The dating service has gained attention for hosting parties in which attendees only get the names of their matches at the end of the night. 

'Matchmaker, Matchmaker' Book Launch and Signing

Thursday, Feb. 13
6:30 p.m. | $45
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S. Independence Mall

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Dating Philadelphia Valentine's Day Relationships Weitzman Museum Books Netflix

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SS United States will not leave Philly on Saturday

SS United States delay

Sponsored

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Celebrities

Questlove wails and sweats through his 'Hot Ones' interview

Questlove Hot Ones

Healthy Eating

Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

NFL Food Commercials

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Super Bowl LIX

11925_EaglesRams_snow-offense-huddle-4664.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved