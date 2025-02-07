'Jewish Matchmaking' star to share dating tips at Weitzman Museum event

Aleeza Ben Shalom is bringing her dating prowess to a discussion on love at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia next week.

The event on Thursday, Feb. 13, is part of Ben Shalom's tour for her new book, "Matchmaker, Matchmaker: Find Me a Love That Lasts." The Philly native, who stars in the Netflix series "Jewish Matchmaking," will discuss her book with Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter, the founder of South Philadelphia Shtiebel. She'll also sign copies.

General admission tickets cost $45 and include a signed copy of the book, which was published last month. The book expands on some of the methodologies discussed on "Jewish matchmaking," including "date 'em 'til you hate 'em" and Ben Shalom's challenge to avoid touching in any way during the first five dates. It also includes checklists, rules, tips and answers to frequently-asked dating questions.

The book is not written specifically for Jewish readers, but for "marriage-minded singles who want to find a loved one, or for anybody who wants to play matchmaker," Ben Shalom told the Jewish parenting website Kveller.

The book signing is being followed by an after party for young professionals, ages 21 to 40. It includes live music, cocktails and a "personalized matchmaking experience" from Matchbox. The dating service has gained attention for hosting parties in which attendees only get the names of their matches at the end of the night.

Thursday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. | $45

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

101 S. Independence Mall