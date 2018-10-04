Support Alex's Lemonade Stand by participating in the Lemon Run

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer, will host the 10th annual Lemon Run on Sunday, Nov. 11.

It's a family-friendly 5K, which participants can either run or walk. There's also a 100-meter Kids' Dash for those under 8.

The Lemon Run starts at Memorial Hall and loops through Fairmount Park. More than 3,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate.



Registration is $40 for adults who plan on running, $30 for adults who plan on walking and $25 for kids 12 and under. Registration for the Kids' Dash is $15.

Sunday, Nov. 11

8-11 a.m. | $15-$40 per person

Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park

4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

