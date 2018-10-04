More Events:

October 04, 2018

Support Alex's Lemonade Stand by participating in the Lemon Run

You can run or walk this 5K

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Lemon Run Courtesy of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/PhillyVoice

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for all kids with cancer, will host The Lemon Run Philadelphia 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Dash in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer, will host the 10th annual Lemon Run on Sunday, Nov. 11.

It's a family-friendly 5K, which participants can either run or walk. There's also a 100-meter Kids' Dash for those under 8.

RELATED: Add this free, 20-mile group run to your Philadelphia Marathon training schedule

The Lemon Run starts at Memorial Hall and loops through Fairmount Park. More than 3,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate.

Registration is $40 for adults who plan on running, $30 for adults who plan on walking and $25 for kids 12 and under. Registration for the Kids' Dash is $15.

10th Annual Lemon Run

Sunday, Nov. 11
8-11 a.m. | $15-$40 per person
Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia Cancer Fundraisers Running Fairmount Park Family-Friendly

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: No one can beat Eagles 'when we play our best'
100418_Eagles-Jenkins_usat

Petitions

There's a petition to replace the Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly with Gritty
Carroll - Frank Rizzo Mural in South Philly's Italian Market

Lifestyle

Worst Halloween costumes of 2018 so far – from Kardashians to 'sexy' handmaids
Carroll - Halloween De

Eagles

Eagles report cards through the first quarter of the season: Offense edition
100318EaglesOffense

LGBTQ

City invites LGBTQ couples to wed, renew vows at LOVE Park on Coming Out Day
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Polls

One-third of voters don't know their congressional candidates, a new poll found
Pennsylvania voting machines elections

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.