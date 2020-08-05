'American Ninja Warrior' champion charged with child sex offenses in New Jersey

Andrew Dreschel, the 2019 champion of the reality TV sports show "American Ninja Warrior," has been arrested and charged with attempting to have sex with a minor in New Jersey and inducing her to send him sexually explicit images.

The 31-year-old Dreschel was charged with manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor, U.S Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Dreschel allegedly sought to have sex with a female minor and traveled to New Jersey with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Dreschel coerced a minor to travel to Connecticut for sexual conduct, as well as engaged in online sexual communications with a minor and induced her to take sexually explicit images of herself and send them to him.

Dreschel made his initial court appearance this week in his home state of Florida, but he’s being transferred up to New Jersey, Carpenito said.

If found guilty by the feds of using interstate commerce to entice a minor, Dreschel could be sentenced to life in prison.

Enticement to travel for illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries 30 years, and the manufacture of child pornography carries a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. All four counts also carry a maximum fine of $250,000 per count.

Agents with the FBI South Jersey Resident Agency, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cherry Hill Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Dreschel is also facing additional charges filed by Cherry Hill police, according to NJ Advance Media. He's been charged by the police department with second-degree sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography, second-degree luring, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Dreschel, who won "American Ninja Warrior' in 2019, was the last standing competitor in both 2016 and 2018.