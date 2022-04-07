'American Pickers' coming back to Pennsylvania to scour your antiques

Antique collectors and hoarders of Pennsylvania will get another chance to impress The History Channel's "American Pickers" when the show returns to the state in June to film for its ongoing 23rd season.

Hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe are on the lookout for odd objects and unique heirlooms that will make good subject matter for the long-running reality series, which is touring the country again to gather new material.

The show only deals with private collections and is always seeking out stories that accompany the quirky pieces of Americana they find during their travels.

Wolfe and former host Frank Fritz made several visits to Pennsylvania over the past decade, with segments dedicated to stops in Ford City, York and Johnstown, among others. Below is a clip from the show's Season 16 visit to York, where the duo picked through a garage of old bicycle parts from a family business that opened its doors in 1909.

Fritz last appeared on the show in 2020 and had taken time off after undergoing back surgery. He later checked into rehab for alcoholism and was replaced by Wolfe's brother.

If you have a large, private collection of antiques in Pennsylvania that you'd like to invite the Wolfe brothers to check out, you can send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.