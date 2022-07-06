Taylor Swift makes appearance in trailer for David O. Russell's latest film, 'Amsterdam'

Reading native singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is one of more than a dozen actors featured in Wednesday's teaser trailer for "Amsterdam," David O. Russell's most recent film since 2015's "Joy."

The project was first announced in 2020 and has largely remained shrouded in mystery, but film buffs got a first look at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April. At the event, Disney theatrical executive Tony Chambers revealed the title and synopsis of the film: an "original story" of three friends who become prime suspects in a 1930s murder.

The trio is made up of a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney, played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, respectively. Each are featured heavily in the two-minute trailer, though audiences may be able to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor's title card by the end of the teaser.