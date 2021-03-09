More News:

March 09, 2021

New Jersey Amtrak employee allegedly stole, sold $50,000 in chainsaws, parts

Federal agents have tracked down some equipment using serial numbers, prosecutors say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Amtrak Chainsaw Theft Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jose Rodriguez, 48, of Brick Township, New Jersey, worked as a senior engineer in for Amtrak in New Brunswick. Federal prosecutors allege he stole equipment from the passenger rail service and sold it in online auctions.

A Brick Township man and longtime Amtrak employee, who allegedly stole chainsaws and equipment from the railroad service and sold the items in online auctions, is facing criminal charges.

Jose Rodriguez, 48, was charged Tuesday with one count of theft from an agency receiving federal funds and one count of theft of government property, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez joined Amtrak in October 2007 and worked his way up to the role of senior engineer and repairman at a facility in North Brunswick.

Investigators said the thefts and online sales took place between August 2016 and July 2020, during which time Rodriguez allegedly stole 77 chainsaws, 103 bars, and 163 chains from Amtrak. The total value exceeded $50,000.

Rodriguez allegedly sold the chainsaws and parts to people across the United States, sometimes contacting favored buyers the same day that he he allegedly pilfered them from his employer.

One buyer conducted 13 transactions with Rodriguez, spending a more than $7,000 on equipment, according to the criminal complaint obtained by NJ Advance Media.

Federal agents have recovered several chainsaws, which had serial numbers matching Amtrak’s inventory of equipment. One of the chainsaws had previously been reported stolen by Amtrak, prosecutors said.

Each of the charges against Rodriguez carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft New Jersey Crime Amtrak

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030621TreyLance

Health News

Suburban Philly officials question whether Pennsylvania is distributing COVID-19 vaccines equitably
Moderna Vaccine Vials

Museums

Exhibit celebrating Walt Disney's 100 year anniversary to launch at Philly's Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute - Disney

Boxing

An oral history: Boxing legends recall Ali-Frazier I as ‘Fight of the Century’ turns 50
Ali-Frazier-punch_030721_sipa

Utilities

Philadelphia Water Department extends service shutoff ban until April 2022
Philadelphia Water Department

Holidays

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philly with these food and drink specials
St. Patrick's Day 2021 in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved