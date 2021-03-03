More News:

March 03, 2021

North Philly 'pill mill' doctor gets prison in sex-for-drugs case

Myron Rodos, 80, pleaded guilty to giving out prescriptions for oxycodone, methadone

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Opioids
Rodos Pill Mill BRANDON GIESBRECHT/FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

An FBI investigation into a medical practice in North Philadelphia led to charges against 80-year-old Myron Rodos, who pleaded guilty to illegally distributing opioids to patients in exchange for cash and sex. Rodos has now been sentenced to five years in prison.

An Ambler man who formerly ran a medical practice in North Philadelphia has been sentenced to five years in prison following an FBI investigation that revealed he gave out oxycodone and methadone in exchange for sex and money, federal prosecutors said. 

Myron Rodos, 80, pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of distributing Schedule II controlled substances outside the course of professional conduct, often without a legitimate medical purpose. 

The FBI reviewed audio and video evidence collected from Rodos' Excel Medical practice located on the 700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. A civilian source and an undercover agent were sent to the medical office as part of the investigation in the so-called "pill mill."

Authorities determined that Rodos frequently prescribed medically unnecessary hydrocodone to drug addicts in exchange of for cash. Female patients told the FBI that they routinely obtained oxycodone and other controlled substances from Rodos in exchange for sexual favors. 

In total, prosecutors say Rodos illegally distributed 6,130 oxycodone pills and 3,670 methadone pills in exchange for either sex or money. 

At the time the charges were first filed in Feb. 2019, Rodos initially pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. His DEA authorization to write prescriptions was suspended amid the investigation. 

Rodos ultimately pleaded guilty in Nov. 2019. 

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to stopping drug-dealing doctors like Rodos,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “As a physician, he was well aware of the inherently dangerous nature of the drugs he was selling.  But because of his greed and sometimes to satisfy his own lecherous intentions, he took advantage of vulnerable people struggling with addiction, piling on to the enormous opioid epidemic ravaging the neighborhoods of Philadelphia.”

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Rodos will face three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay a fine of $300,000. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Opioids North Philadelphia Crime Drugs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: Marcus Mariota to the Eagles actually makes a ton of sense
Marcus-Mariota_030121_usat

Prevention

HPV vaccination rates remain low despite cancer risks
HPV vaccination rates down

TV

Former Eagles player will host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' in place of Chris Harrison
Emmanuel Acho The Bachelor

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: When will top young talent make MLB impact?
Rafael-Marchan_030221_usat

Government

Pennsylvania raises COVID-19 venue capacity limits, paving way for Philly sports fans at games
Pennsylvania COVID Occupancy

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved