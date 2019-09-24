More News:

September 24, 2019

Amtrak discontinuing traditional dining cars in eastern U.S.

Overnight travelers will get a more "modern" dining experience, officials say

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Amtrak
Amtrak Acela cafe Source/Amtrak

On the new Acela Express trains that travel on the Northeast Corridor, an updated Café Car will offer customers convenient access for grab-and-go and a greater selection. Amtrak is also changing its traditional dining services on short-distance routes that travel up and down the East Coast.

In what will be the end of an era for the nostalgics of America, Amtrak announced it's phasing out its traditional white linen dining cars to opt for something a bit more modern.

Instead of full-service kitchens, tablecloths, and steaks, travelers on short-distance trains will now have prepackaged meals or buffet-style breakfasts if they're sleeping car customers traveling overnight on trains that travel up and down the East Coast.

MORE NEWS: Nelson Agholor responds to viral 'unlike Agholor' interview

The change will definitely be saving the company money — according to the Washington Post, about $2 million per year — but it will also cater to the more flexible ways overnight passengers want to dine and travel without needing to make reservations in a dining car, the company said. 

The change will start impacting one-night routes east of the Mississippi River this fall. The Cardinal (which operates between New York and Chicago), City of New Orleans (from Chicago to New Orleans), Crescent (New York to New Orleans), and Silver Meteor (New York to Miami) routes will begin this new service on Oct. 1 and the Silver Star (New York to Miami) will begin in 2020, according to a news release.

Meal service will still be included in the sleeping car accommodation charges.

In August 2019 we previewed Amtrak's new Acela Express trains that will service the Northeast Corridor starting sometime in 2021, which feature a cafe-style dining area with a grab-and-go counter and more food selections.

“It is part of an evolution,” Peter Wilander, Amtrak’s vice president of product development and customer experience, told the Post. “The concept is to provide service the way our customers want rather than have everybody conform to one service delivery. Some people really like [the dining car] and view it as sort of a nostalgic train experience. ... Some people, especially our new millennial customers, don’t like it so much. They want more privacy, they don’t want to feel uncomfortable sitting next to people they don’t know.”

Long-distance trains that travel west will continue using traditional dining service.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Amtrak Philadelphia Travel and Leisure

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Sixers

What changes will Brett Brown make to adapt to Sixers' new roster?
Brett-Brown-Joel-Embiid_092419_usat

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved