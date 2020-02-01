More News:

February 01, 2020

Landmark priest abuse retrial now missing its key witness

The only accuser of a church official who worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will possibly not be called to testify due to questioned credibility.

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Catholic Church
Priest William Lynn Retrial Charles Fox/SIPA

Monsignor William Lynn, 69, was convicted of "felony child endangerment" for his actions working as a secretary for the clergy at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Lynn allegedly transferred predator priests to new parishes without warning, putting the lives of children attending those parishes at risk. His conviction has twice been overturned.

The first US church official ever imprisoned over priest abuse complaints will soon be retried in court without a single victim. 

A landmark 2011 case first began the trial of Monsignor William Lynn, 69, who was eventually convicted of "felony child endangerment" for his time working as a secretary for the clergy at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. 

Lynn was convicted in 2012 for transferring predator priests to new parishes without warning, putting the lives of children attending those parishes at risk, said the Associated Press in their report yesterday. 

Twice, Lynn's conviction has been overturned. Now, a retrial is set for March 16, but the key witness may not be called this time. 

The key witness is an accuser who alleges he was assaulted by two priests and his sixth-grade teacher in the late 1990's. These priests transferred to the accuser's parish by Lynn, known to be a threat and marked as "known predators" by the Monsignor. 

However, the key witness is "a young man with a history of drug addiction" and his credibility is questioned by a retired police detective who worked on the case. Witness "Billy Doe," as they refer to him in court records, is the only person who complaint falls within the statute of limitations. 

Prosecutors are now unsure if they will call the witness to testify. The defense says that without Billy Doe there is no case. 

The issue of finding witnesses to testify has long plagued prosecutors of the Catholic church, even though in Philadelphia alone there are reports showing 63 complaints of priest abuse prior to 2005.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Catholic Church Philadelphia Priest Abuse Witness Archdiocese of Philadelphia Trial

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Chestnut Hill on Ice weekend festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved