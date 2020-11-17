Woman allegedly stole $394,000 from Ardmore business for Cowboys games, buttock augmentation

A woman working as a bookkeeper for a roofing and siding business in Ardmore has been charged with the alleged theft of more than $394,000, which prosecutors said she used to buy tickets for sporting events and to get plastic surgery for buttock augmentation.

Montgomery County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Tiarah Brokenborough with multiple felony offenses in connection with the alleged theft from Hynes Roofing and Siding, which began in Oct. 2018, investigators said.

Source/Montgomery County DA's Office

The owners of the business approached Lower Merion police in March 2020 to report a substantial outstanding balance on a company American Express card that they believed had been closed 18 months earlier.

Further investigation revealed that numerous airline tickets had allegedly been purchased by Brokenborough, using multiple company accounts.

Prosecutors uncovered unauthorized payments for vacation expenses, rent, entertainment, dining, and cosmetic surgery.

Brokenborough allegedly spent more than $28,000 on StubHub for tickets to Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers games, as well as a Drake concert.

She also allegedly spent more than $5,800 on plastic surgery for liposuction and the buttock augmentation.

“This family-owned business was taken advantage of by someone they trusted. Sadly, it’s not completely uncommon,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Steele. “This is a reminder that every business and non-profit organization needs to have checks on a bookkeeper or treasurer so more than one person has control and oversight of the monetary activity. It’s the only way to be assured the business’ or organization’s money is safe.”

Brokenborough is charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.