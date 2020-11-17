More News:

November 17, 2020

Woman allegedly stole $394,000 from Ardmore business for Cowboys games, buttock augmentation

Bookkeeper accused of racking up balance on company accounts

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Ardmore Bookkeeper Theft Pixabay/Pexels.com

Tiarah Brokenborough, 29, of Ardmore, allegedly stole more than $394,000 using accounts linked to the local roofing and siding company where she worked as a bookkeeper, according to prosecutors.

A woman working as a bookkeeper for a roofing and siding business in Ardmore has been charged with the alleged theft of more than $394,000, which prosecutors said she used to buy tickets for sporting events and to get plastic surgery for buttock augmentation.

Montgomery County prosecutors charged 29-year-old Tiarah Brokenborough with multiple felony offenses in connection with the alleged theft from Hynes Roofing and Siding, which began in Oct. 2018, investigators said.

Tiarah BrokenboroughSource/Montgomery County DA's Office
The owners of the business approached Lower Merion police in March 2020 to report a substantial outstanding balance on a company American Express card that they believed had been closed 18 months earlier.

Further investigation revealed that numerous airline tickets had allegedly been purchased by Brokenborough, using multiple company accounts. 

Prosecutors uncovered unauthorized payments for vacation expenses, rent, entertainment, dining, and cosmetic surgery. 

Brokenborough allegedly spent more than $28,000 on StubHub for tickets to Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers games, as well as a Drake concert.

She also allegedly spent more than $5,800 on plastic surgery for liposuction and the buttock augmentation.

“This family-owned business was taken advantage of by someone they trusted. Sadly, it’s not completely uncommon,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Steele. “This is a reminder that every business and non-profit organization needs to have checks on a bookkeeper or treasurer so more than one person has control and oversight of the monetary activity. It’s the only way to be assured the business’ or organization’s money is safe.”

Brokenborough is charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Ardmore Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

A Sixers offseason rumor primer: Trade speculation, draft targets, and more
Harden-Horford_111620_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
111520CarsonWentz

Food & Drink

Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list
Kalaya Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved