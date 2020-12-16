New 'Black Music City' program to provide grants to Philly-area artists of color

Local cultural forces have come together to launch a new grant program for working artists from the Philadelphia area.

WRTI-FM (90.1), WXPN-FM (88.5), and REC Philly are backing the new Black Music City program, which aims to award grant money to local Black artists to aid them in their artistic pursuits.

Black Music City received more than $30,000 in funding to distribute to artists in the Philly area, including parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

The program also received funding from the Wyncote Foundation, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit known for its support of local arts.

Black Music City celebrates the city’s legacy of Black musicians and other creatives that got their start in Philly, like John Coltrane, Jill Scott, Questlove, and Tierra Whack, among many others.

“Black Music City is a program that calls upon Black creatives in the greater Philadelphia area (PA, NJ, DE) working in any creative medium to submit their project ideas honoring Philly’s Black music history and apply for a project grant," the program's website says.

The program also seeks to help artists who may have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Recipients of Black Music City grants will receive between $1,000 to $3,500 in funding.

The grants are project-based, so artists interested in applying must have a submission idea. Those ideas will be judged by "a committee of prominent Black Philadelphia professionals in the arts, media, and business," according to the Black Music City site.

Among those professionals are FOX29 host Alex Holley, fellow broadcaster and founder of the Pennsylvania-based International Association of African American Music Foundation Dyana Williams, and local rapper Chill Moody.

Applicants must be able to complete their projects by May 27 so they can be showcased during the month of June — which is, appropriately, African American Music Month. The deadline to apply is Jan. 25, 2021.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. The application can be filled out and submitted here.