Free workout at Athleta in Rittenhouse includes yoga, HITT, meditation

Athletic clothing company Athleta is celebrating its 20th anniversary by throwing in-store parties at its many locations. On Thursday, Aug. 23, there will be one at the Walnut Street location in Rittenhouse.

At the event, there will be free workouts, refreshments from healthy eatery Pure Fare, a DJ, a chance to shop and giveaways.

Attendees will do 15 minutes of yoga, then 15 minutes of high-intensity interval training and end with 15 minutes of meditation.

To join in, register here. The party will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

7-9 p.m. | Free with registration

Athleta

1722 Walnut St., Philadelphia PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.