August 16, 2018

Free workout at Athleta in Rittenhouse includes yoga, HITT, meditation

The athletic clothing company is celebrating its 20th anniversary with in-store parties

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Athletic clothing company Athleta is celebrating its 20th anniversary by throwing in-store parties at its many locations. On Thursday, Aug. 23, there will be one at the Walnut Street location in Rittenhouse.

At the event, there will be free workouts, refreshments from healthy eatery Pure Fare, a DJ, a chance to shop and giveaways.

Attendees will do 15 minutes of yoga, then 15 minutes of high-intensity interval training and end with 15 minutes of meditation.

To join in, register here. The party will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Power of She Party

Thursday, Aug. 23
7-9 p.m. | Free with registration
Athleta
1722 Walnut St., Philadelphia PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

