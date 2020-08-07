More News:

August 07, 2020

15 ATVs, dirt bikes seized from illegal riders in New Jersey wildlife conservation area

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Parks
ATVs impounded New Jersey Provided image/NJDEP

Police with N,J. Division of Fish and Wildlife impounded 15 ATVs and dirt bikes being operated illegally in Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area late last month.

New Jersey authorities impounded a total of 15 ATVs and dirt bikes recently after catching people operating the off-road vehicles at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, officials said. 

The vehicles were seized as a result of separate investigations on July 25 and July 26 by police with the N.J. Division of Fish and Wildlife. state officials said Friday. Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area is located in Ocean and Burlington counties.

The first two ATVs were impound by police who had been patrolling for illegal off-road vehicles in Greenwood Forest on July 25. The operators tried to flee authorities before being caught and issued summonses for criminal obstruction, interference with the duties of a conservation police officer, and violations related to wildlife management area use. 

The following day officers found a group of ATV and dirt bike riders from northern New Jersey. Officials said the riders drove past several "NO ATV" signs that were posted in an area referred to as the "clay holes." These abandoned sand mines and quarries fill with water and can become popular places to swim, but they can also be very dangerous.

All these riders were issued summonses for illegally operating off-road vehicles and driving unregistered vehicles in the wildlife area, as well as for illegal swimming, possession of alcohol and entering a restricted area.

Only vehicles that are registered, insured, and considered street-legal are only permitted on established roads and parking lots in wildlife management areas. It is illegal to operate ATVs or dirt bikes in all state parks and forests in New Jersey. The state also requires all off-road vehicles to be registered. 

If found guilty, these riders face fines starting at $274 and will be responsible for impound, towing and storage fees of at least $300, officials said.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Parks New Jersey Burlington County Ocean County Wildlife Forests ATV Conservation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fantasy football

Fantasy football 2020 12-team mock draft roundup
McLeod-Barkley_122719_usat

Education

Lincoln University board votes to reinstate ousted school president
Lincoln University president

Mental Health

Suicide-related incidents involving OTC painkillers are surging, study finds
OTC drugs suicide

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Movies

What a drive-in movie theater experience is really like
Becky's Drive-In

Entertainment

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved