BalletX Festival returns to the Mann with new ‘Four Seasons’ show this summer

April 22, 2026
BalletX will debut a new dance and music production, “The Four Seasons Reimagined,” during a two-night festival at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on June 4-5, 2026.
The performances, set for 7:30 p.m. each night, are part of the venue’s 50th anniversary season and will also serve as a featured event in the city’s America250 celebrations and ArtPhilly What Now: 2026 Festival.
The production reimagines Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" with a contemporary approach, combining electronic music, live instrumentation and four original ballets. Composer Dan Deacon will perform an original score live alongside a nine-piece band.
Each section of the performance is inspired by a different season, with choreography by Morgann Runacre-Temple (summer), Penny Saunders (fall), Jamar Roberts (winter) and Trey McIntyre (spring).
The shows headline BalletX’s annual Festival at the Mann, a two-day outdoor event that also includes pre-show performances, community programming and an interactive “One Dance, One Philly” experience that invites the audience to join in a shared routine before the main event.
Tickets are priced at $25, with organizers aiming to make the performances accessible to a broad audience. Pre-show activities will take place across the Mann campus ahead of each evening’s performance.
More information and tickets are available at BalletX’s website.
June 4-5
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Tickets: $25
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