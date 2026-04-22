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April 22, 2026

BalletX Festival returns to the Mann with new ‘Four Seasons’ show this summer

The two-night event in June will feature a live score, world premiere ballets and pre-show performances.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Performances
BalletX dancer Ashley Simpson Photo Credit/Gabriel Bienczycki

BalletX dancer Ashley Simpson

BalletX will debut a new dance and music production, “The Four Seasons Reimagined,” during a two-night festival at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on June 4-5, 2026.

The performances, set for 7:30 p.m. each night, are part of the venue’s 50th anniversary season and will also serve as a featured event in the city’s America250 celebrations and ArtPhilly What Now: 2026 Festival.

The production reimagines Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" with a contemporary approach, combining electronic music, live instrumentation and four original ballets. Composer Dan Deacon will perform an original score live alongside a nine-piece band.

Each section of the performance is inspired by a different season, with choreography by Morgann Runacre-Temple (summer), Penny Saunders (fall), Jamar Roberts (winter) and Trey McIntyre (spring).

The shows headline BalletX’s annual Festival at the Mann, a two-day outdoor event that also includes pre-show performances, community programming and an interactive “One Dance, One Philly” experience that invites the audience to join in a shared routine before the main event.

Tickets are priced at $25, with organizers aiming to make the performances accessible to a broad audience. Pre-show activities will take place across the Mann campus ahead of each evening’s performance.

More information and tickets are available at BalletX’s website.

BalletX Festival at the Mann

June 4-5
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Tickets: $25

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Performances Balletx The Mann

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