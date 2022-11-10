More Events:

November 10, 2022

Celebrate the Barnes Foundation's 100th anniversary at a night full of music and art

The event on Friday, Nov. 11 will also include tarot card readings, poetry, complimentary champagne and a donation drive

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Barnes Foundation Young Professional Night Courtesy of/The Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation is hosting a Young Professionals Night on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., in celebration of its 100th birthday. The event will feature live music, art, fashion, drinks and connection with fellow Philly creatives. Pictured above is songwriter and vocalist Brandon Pain, who will perform during the event.

An art and education institute in Philadelphia is throwing itself a big party to celebrate a milestone birthday.

The Barnes Foundation is hosting a Young Professionals Night on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., in celebration of its 100th birthday. The museum first opened in 1922 in Merion, before moving the collection to Philadelphia in 2012.

MORE: Sip hot cocktails and enjoy an all-new pizza happy hour at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's pop-up ski lodge bar

The theme of the evening is "Past/Forward," to celebrate the history of art, education and community at the Barnes, while looking ahead to its future. Guests are encouraged to dress in "avant-garde style" — eye-popping prints, bright colors or glittery metallics — for a night of connecting with fellow Philly creatives and young professionals at the museum.

The party will kick off with a complimentary champagne toast at 7 p.m., and a cash bar with wine, cocktails and snacks will be available. Dessert will be served toward the end of the night.

Throughout the event, music will be provided by Philly-based producer, composer, and radio host DJ Lil’ Dave. Classically-trained songwriter and vocalist Brandon Pain will perform at 8 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy poetry on demand, tarot card readings and fashion illustrations.

The final Barnes' Young Professionals Night of 2022 also celebrates the foundation's latest exhibit, Modigliani Up Close. Partygoers are asked to bring an item of new or gently used winter clothing to donate to The Wardrobe, which works to end clothing insecurity in the region.

Tickets are $28, or $15 for Barnes members, and can be purchased online.

The event is being hosted by the Contemporaries, a group of young patrons and art enthusiasts, ages 21–39, whose annual membership contributions provide support for the Barnes' mission and programs.

Young Professionals Night

Friday, Nov. 11
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $28
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

