Celebrate the Barnes Foundation's 100th anniversary at a night full of music and art

An art and education institute in Philadelphia is throwing itself a big party to celebrate a milestone birthday.

The Barnes Foundation is hosting a Young Professionals Night on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., in celebration of its 100th birthday. The museum first opened in 1922 in Merion, before moving the collection to Philadelphia in 2012.

The theme of the evening is "Past/Forward," to celebrate the history of art, education and community at the Barnes, while looking ahead to its future. Guests are encouraged to dress in "avant-garde style" — eye-popping prints, bright colors or glittery metallics — for a night of connecting with fellow Philly creatives and young professionals at the museum.

The party will kick off with a complimentary champagne toast at 7 p.m., and a cash bar with wine, cocktails and snacks will be available. Dessert will be served toward the end of the night.

Throughout the event, music will be provided by Philly-based producer, composer, and radio host DJ Lil’ Dave. Classically-trained songwriter and vocalist Brandon Pain will perform at 8 p.m.



Guests can also enjoy poetry on demand, tarot card readings and fashion illustrations.

The final Barnes' Young Professionals Night of 2022 also celebrates the foundation's latest exhibit, Modigliani Up Close. Partygoers are asked to bring an item of new or gently used winter clothing to donate to The Wardrobe, which works to end clothing insecurity in the region.

Tickets are $28, or $15 for Barnes members, and can be purchased online.

The event is being hosted by the Contemporaries, a group of young patrons and art enthusiasts, ages 21–39, whose annual membership contributions provide support for the Barnes' mission and programs.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Friday, Nov. 117 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $28The Barnes Foundation