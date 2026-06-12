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June 12, 2026

Barnes on the Block will bring live music, art and a street festival to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The free July 12 event includes food vendors, a craft market, a beer garden, and admission to the Barnes Foundation.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Block Party Barnes Foundation
Barnes on the Block Provided Courtesy/© Barnes Foundation

Barnes on the Block, 2025

The Barnes Foundation is bringing back Barnes on the Block, a free outdoor festival featuring live entertainment, hands-on art activities and free museum admission.

The event takes place Sunday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Activities will be held on the Parkway between 20th and 21st streets and on 20th Street between the Parkway and Callowhill Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festival.

Attendees can enjoy live music and performances, create artwork, visit food vendors and relax in a beer garden.

New this year is El Mercado Cultural, a craft market featuring goods from local artisans. Other activities include community mural painting, sculpture projects, live poetry, painting demonstrations, family-friendly games and temporary tattoos inspired by artwork in the Barnes collection.

Free admission to the Barnes collection is included during the event. Visitors also can explore the special exhibitions "Freedom Dreams," "Sky Hopinka: Red Metal Dust" and "Just Us." 

Visitors who want to tour the galleries should reserve a free timed ticket when they become available online July 9. Space inside the museum is limited, though walk-up admission will be offered if capacity allows.

The event is presented in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and will take place rain or shine.

Barnes on the Block

July 5 - Aug. 23
Benjamin Franklin Pkwy & surrounding streets
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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