Barnes on the Block will bring live music, art and a street festival to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Barnes Foundation is bringing back Barnes on the Block, a free outdoor festival featuring live entertainment, hands-on art activities and free museum admission.

The event takes place Sunday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Activities will be held on the Parkway between 20th and 21st streets and on 20th Street between the Parkway and Callowhill Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festival.

Attendees can enjoy live music and performances, create artwork, visit food vendors and relax in a beer garden.

New this year is El Mercado Cultural, a craft market featuring goods from local artisans. Other activities include community mural painting, sculpture projects, live poetry, painting demonstrations, family-friendly games and temporary tattoos inspired by artwork in the Barnes collection.

Free admission to the Barnes collection is included during the event. Visitors also can explore the special exhibitions "Freedom Dreams," "Sky Hopinka: Red Metal Dust" and "Just Us."

Visitors who want to tour the galleries should reserve a free timed ticket when they become available online July 9. Space inside the museum is limited, though walk-up admission will be offered if capacity allows.

The event is presented in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and will take place rain or shine.

July 5 - Aug. 23

Benjamin Franklin Pkwy & surrounding streets

Philadelphia, PA 19130

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