More Events:

August 09, 2022

Learn about bats and eat ice cream at The Woodlands' nightime nature walk

The historic West Philly cemetery is hosting the free event on Aug. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Nature
The Woodlands Bat Night James Wainscoat/Unsplash

The historic Woodlands cemetery in West Philadelphia is hosting a nature night to teach the public about bat species in Pennsylvania. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Stroll under the last supermoon of the year later this week and learn about urban biodiversity from a group of experts at the Woodlands in West Philadelphia.

"Bat Night" will be held at the historic 18th century cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The nature night features an after-dark walk to look for bats, educational talks and frozen treats. The event is free to attend, but prior registration is recommended.

Bernard Brown, an environmental educator and nature writer for Grid Magazine, will lead the bat walk. The walk will start at the Hamilton Mansion just after sundown and go through the cemetery to the highest point in Center Circle.

Copies of Browns new book, "Exploring Philly Nature," will be available to purchase at the Philadelphia Orchard Project. 

There are nine species of bats which can regularly be found throughout Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission. All of the species belong to the same family – Vespertilionidae – and are most active in the late afternoon, night, or early morning. They can range anywhere in size from 2.9 to 5.9 inches in length.

Because insects are not readily available to feed on in the fall, winter and early spring, six of the species hibernate, while the other three migrate south. After drastic losses a few years ago due to a fungus that causes the disease white-noise syndrome, bat populations have slowly been on the rise throughout the state.

Popsicles and ice cream sandwiches will be provided in the Popalong Truck from Weckerly's Ice Cream and Lil Pop Shop.

Friends from Audubon will be on site to talk about birds and look for owls, while scientist Heather Kostick will show her research on urban biodiversity that was conducted at the mansion and cemetery.

If inclement weather causes the event to be postponed, check out The Woodlands' social media for updates on rescheduling at least two hours in advance. 

Bat Night

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Free
The Woodlands
4000 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Nature Philadelphia Cemeteries Education Bats The Woodlands ice cream West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

New Jersey expands use of electric school buses in effort to reduce carbon emissions
School Bus EVs

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Health News

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Chestnut Hill Hospital Temple

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' first published depth chart
Nick-Sirianni-Howie-Roseman-Eagles-training-camp_072722_298.jpg

Food and Drink

Guy Fieri to open new restaurant at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City
Guy Fieri restaurant Chicken Guy Atlantic City

Arts & Culture

Arts Montco Week to return with concerts, workshops and a jazz festival
Arts Montco Week

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved