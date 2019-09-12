Stores at King of Prussia Mall offering deals during Beauty Week

King of Prussia Mall will host Beauty Week from Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Participating retailers, like M.A.C., Lush and NYX, will offer special beauty deals and in-store demonstrations.

Shoppers can stop by Lush for a complimentary skincare consultation and samples, visit Aveda for 20 percent off their retail purchase and book an appointment at Luminosity for 20 percent off teeth whitening or airbrush tanning.

All the deals can be viewed online here.

Also, as a special gift with purchase, customers who spend $100 or more from beauty retailers during Beauty Week will receive a makeup bag, while supplies last. Present $100 or more in same-day receipts from participating beauty retailers at Simon Guest Services to claim.



King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County is a one-stop shopping destination with more than 450 stores and a range of dining options.

