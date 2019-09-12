More Events:

September 12, 2019

Stores at King of Prussia Mall offering deals during Beauty Week

Retailers like M.A.C., Lush and NYX are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Beauty
King of Prussia Mall's Beauty Week Photo by Azamat Zhanisov/on Unsplash

King of Prussia Mall hosting Beauty Week this September.

King of Prussia Mall will host Beauty Week from Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Participating retailers, like M.A.C., Lush and NYX, will offer special beauty deals and in-store demonstrations.

RELATED: Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year | Madewell opens men's shop in King of Prussia Mall

Shoppers can stop by Lush for a complimentary skincare consultation and samples, visit Aveda for 20 percent off their retail purchase and book an appointment at Luminosity for 20 percent off teeth whitening or airbrush tanning.

All the deals can be viewed online here.

Also, as a special gift with purchase, customers who spend $100 or more from beauty retailers during Beauty Week will receive a makeup bag, while supplies last. Present $100 or more in same-day receipts from participating beauty retailers at Simon Guest Services to claim.

King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County is a one-stop shopping destination with more than 450 stores and a range of dining options.

Beauty Week

Monday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 22
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Beauty King of Prussia Mall Deals Makeup Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

Police

Former officers: Openly racist Montgomery County police chief, deputy rule by intimidation
Keith and Sandy Youse

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

Television

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November
071215_AmericanPickers

Halloween

'Terror Behind the Walls' at Eastern State Penitentiary
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved