Bellmawr Borough Council strips Atilis Gym of business license

After delaying a hearing on the matter by a week due to Tropical Storm Isaias, Bellmawr Borough Council has voted to revoke Atilis Gym’s business license.

The 5-1 vote to strip the Camden County fitness center’s mercantile license was conducted during a meeting on Tuesday night, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith said in a video on the facility’s Instagram account.

Smith slammed the vote as “a clear political move” by the Democrat-controlled borough council looking to appeal to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s wishes to have the defiant gym shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith also claimed that the public was not allowed to speak during the meeting and that no evidence was presented showing the gym poses any threat to the public. The borough council declined to hold off on the vote despite being asked to wait until evidence could be presented, according to Smith.





Atilis Gym’s co-owners will be back in court on Friday, Smith said in a video posted on Facebook, as the state seeks to implement $15,000 daily fines on the facility for remaining open. The state is also looking to place a steel barricade on the fitness center’s doors, Smith said.

Smith said that he and co-owner Frank Trumbetti will not be leaving the building and refuse to allow the state to construct a barricade on the gym’s doors.

The revocation of Atilis Gym’s business license is the latest development in an ongoing public legal battle with the fitness center and both state and local officials for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with daily fines and a steel barricade, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has asked Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy to consider potential jail time for Smith and Trumbetti.

Smith and Trumbetti reopened their fitness center earlier this month by kicking down the boards covering the entrance, which was boarded-up following their arrests in late July. Their actions resulted in new disorderly conduct summons issued by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Smith and Trumbetti were charged with contempt, obstruction and violation of a disaster control act for defying a court order, issued by Lougy, to shut down in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Both men were arrested after refusing to leave the fitness center despite a contempt of court order against them.

Smith claimed they opened the gym after switching the facility from a limited liability company to a private membership association. He said Murphy and five other state officials were served with affidavits notifying them of the business change, but had failed to respond.

Camden County health inspectors found that the gym failed to provide staff with gloves and masks, exceeded capacity limits and did not implement social distancing. The gym also had covered its windows, blocking anyone from seeing into the building from the outside.

Lougy then ordered Atilis Gym to close, but a number of people were observed using the facility. The order had permitted the health department to place a lock on the doors, but Smith and Trumbetti removed the door from its hinges and said they would not leave.

Before the court order, Lougy had ruled that the gym could remain open if it followed New Jersey’s COVID-19 guidelines. The owners indicated they had no intention of doing so.

Atilis Gym first reopened on May 18, defying the state's shutdown orders and prompting national media attention. The gym remained open for three days before it was shut down by state health officials, beginning a legal battle that has dragged on ever since.

Smith and Trumbetti tried to sue the state in federal court, but a judge dismissed the case last month, saying he would not interfere with New Jersey enforcing its COVID-19 restrictions. The facility then filed an appeal in state court, but Smith said that they were not granted an injunction.

The gym has held some indoor workouts, against the state's orders, since early July.