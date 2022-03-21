More News:

March 21, 2022

Stunning photo shows moment a sharpshooting Pennsylvania game warden freed buck whose antler was trapped

The animal was not harmed by the blast, which required excellent marksmanship

Buck Game Pennsylvania main Patrick Scott/Pennsylvania Game Commission/Facebook

Moments before this buck ran free, a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden successfully shot an antler that became trapped in netting — enabling the animal to escape unharmed.

A buck whose antler got tangled in a net in Berks County was set free with a little ingenuity after a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden perfectly aimed and timed a shotgun blast.

The Game Commission shared a few photos from the scene of the recent incident, whose exact time and location were not revealed. One of the photos captures the incredible moment the warden's ammunition broke through the antler.

Buck Shot PennsylvaniaPatrick Scott/Pennsylvania Game Commission

Pennsylvania Game Commission warden Ryan Zawada fires a perfect shot at a buck's trapped antler.

Officials learned about the buck after a concerned person reported that it appeared to be stuck. Warden Ryan Zawada was called to the scene to assist the animal.

🦌 This buck recently shed an antler in a nontypical way. State Game Warden Ryan Zawada recently responded to quite the...

Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday, March 21, 2022

"Given the deer’s state of distress upon arrival, SGW Zawada was nervous that chemical immobilization was not a safe option to remove the deer from the net," the Game Commission wrote on Facebook. "He decided the best option was to shoot the caught antler off. After the shot, one antler lighter, the buck ran off unharmed."

The Game Commission could not immediately answer what type of firearm and ammunition were used, but we will update the story as soon as that information is available.

Bucks shed their antlers each year, typically between January and April after the mating season concludes and their testosterone levels drop. The antlers fall from the pedicles where they are mounted and the growth process begins anew, with more elaborate structures and points as the buck ages. 

The shedding of antlers does not cause the animals any pain. In the growth phase, antlers are covered in a soft "velvet" membrane that provides the nutrients required to build the bone mass over a period of two to four months. As testosterone levels increase, the veins and arteries around the velvet constrict and cut off blood supply. Bucks will rub their antlers against trees to strip away the velvet before mating season.

The appearance of the buck in Berks County suggests it is a relatively young animal.

As impressive as Zawada's shot was, there are a number of videos on the internet that show dicier situations involving two bucks who have gotten their antlers locked together while attempting to assert dominance. In these cases, one or both bucks will often die unless something is done to help them.

One of the most skilled displays of marksmanship happened outside Calgary in Alberta, Canada in 2020, when a wildlife officer measured up a shot during a tense battle between two bucks locked together.

Another similar incident happened last winter in Kansas, where a game warden was able to hit his target and save the two deer.

Kudos to Zawada for nailing a tough shot to help the Berks County buck without putting himself or anyone else in danger. It takes a ton of skill and confidence to pull that off without a hitch.

