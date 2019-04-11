More News:

April 11, 2019

Bernie Sanders to visit Poconos nurses union meeting next week during big Pennsylvania trip

The 2016 Democratic runner-up will make his blue-collar appeal across the Keystone State

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2020 Politics
Bernie Sanders Free Library Source/Democracy Now

Bernie Sanders was interviewed by Democracy Now at the The Free Library of Philadelphia on Nov. 28, 2016. One year later, residency issues prevented him from winning an elections judge position thanks to a write-in vote in Center City.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is making a few stops in Pennsylvania next week, including a newly-announced appearance Monday, April 15, at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.

The Vermont senator will speak to leaders from the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals union, according to the Citizens Voice. The event will allow Sanders to talk, privately, to hundreds of union leaders who represent nurses and health care professionals. The event is closed to the public, and is set for 2:30 p.m.

From there, Sanders, who is once again running for election in 2020 after failing to secure the Democratic nomination in 2016, will head to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to participate in a town hall event hosted by Fox News.

The eastern Pennsylvania visits will come after Sanders spends the end of Masters weekend on the other side of the Keystone State, in Pittsburgh, rallying in a neighborhood near the campuses of University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

Sanders’ message at his Pennsylvania visits, according to the Citizens Voice, will be “focused on fighting unfair trade deals”.

Pennsylvania, a state which figured prominently in electing President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, will likely once again be a focal point in next year’s election.

Joe Biden, who has yet to publicly announce whether he’ll actually run for president, is reportedly eyeing Philadelphia as a potential campaign headquarters location.

Candidates will also be vying for votes in a more politically-active Pennsylvania than the one they would have encountered four years ago: In 2018’s midterm elections, voter turnout was up in all 67 of the state’s counties.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Election 2020 Politics Pennsylvania Elections Bethlehem Bernie Sanders Unions Voting Poconos

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040319EastonStick

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved