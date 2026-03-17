Best available wide receivers left for Eagles in free agency

Overshadowed by all the A.J. Brown trade talk this offseason is the fact that the Eagles, whether they keep Brown or not, are dangerously thin at the wideout position.

With Jahan Dotson off to the Falcons, here are the wide receivers under contract for the Eagles behind Brown and Devonta Smith:

• Darius Cooper, a nice developmental story as a 2025 rookie free agent who caught nine passes

• Johnny Wilson, the 6-foot-6 power slot who missed all of his second season from a knee and ankle injury suffered during training camp

• Britain Covey, a punt returner with 13 catches in three seasons

• Danny Gray, a super speedy former Niners third-rounder who's been with the Eagles' practice squad each of the past two seasons

• Quez Watkins, a former modest-producing Birds No. 3 receiver who hasn't played an NFL game in the past two seasons

How are we feeling about that depth?

Trading Brown would only make their situation worse, but even keeping Brown doesn't solve all their problems. They need to draft at the position and they need veteran depth. If Brown does get moved, they'll need to do both and probably hit the trade market, too.

Also, the Birds desperately need a true slot receiver, especially if they plan to thrive in the new QB-friendly offense expected to be installed by new OC Sean Mannion, a West Coast scheme that capitalizes on spacing in the middle of the field.

The Eagles have survived on a shot-play passing game for years, so they've managed to get by with uneasy fits in Watkins and Dotson, who weren't true slot receivers. There are plenty left on the open market who won't break the bank or threaten the Eagles' comp pick formula. Christian Kirk on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with the Niners for $6 million, per ESPN.

Some of them might even be available in May, when free-agent signings no longer count against the comp pick formula.

Here are the best remaining wide receivers who'd be good fits for the Eagles:

Keenan Allen

He had 122 targets last season for the Chargers at 33 years old – 122! Allen caught 81 passes for 777 yards and 4 TDs. He'd be the perfect veteran slot for the new offense. Allen can play inside and outside and has a great feel for where to be against zone and very dependable hands. The only issue could be cost. He's a one-year deal guy but he's still probably worth north of $5 million. If he's chasing that elusive ring, maybe he's willing to settle for less.

Adam Thielen

He's 35 and last year caught just 19 passes, but he also played for two struggling passing games in Minnesota and Pittsburgh. In 2024, he caught 48 passes for 615 yards and 5 TDs for the Panthers, the exact kind of production the Eagles would welcome from the slot in 2026. Thielen is just two seasons removed from 1,000 yards with the Panthers. Thielen has always been one of the game's best route runners. The Eagles don't need a burner, just someone with savvy in the middle of the field who's willing to play on a one-year, low-cost deal. Thielen could fit that bill.

Jauan Jennings

He's only 28 and comes off a season in which he caught 55 passes for 643 yards and scored 9 touchdowns for the Niners, saving them as Brandon Aiyuk never played and as Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle dealt with injuries. In 2024, he logged 975 yards on 77 receptions. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder specializes in making tight-window catches, making him an ideal fit for Mannion's offense. Jennings is seeking a long-term deal, but if the days continue to pass without his market developing, the Eagles would be smart to try and lure him on a short-term deal.

Greg Dortch

Over the past two seasons, the former Cardinals WR has played about 70 percent of his snaps in the slot, per PFF. He's only 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, making him much more of an inside receiver. Dortch, 27, isn't a high-volume target guy – his season high is 64, in 2024 – but maybe a change of scenery (especially QB) gives him more opportunities. He did have 52 receptions for 467 yards in 2022, his first full season in the NFL. He's the kind of receiver who could be available in May on a very cost-efficient one-year deal.



Marquise Brown

The former Ravens first-round pick isn't an archetype slot WR. Last year, his 159 snaps on the inside were the second-most of his career but his 38 percent rate of slot reps was the highest of his career. Injuries during his career might have taken away some of his once-blistering speed, but he still managed 74 targets last year for the Chiefs, finishing with 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs, which shows he still has some gas in the tank and could be a benefit if used properly, especially on a one-year deal. (UPDATE: Good call by us. The Eagles signed him to a 1-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, per Jordan Schultz).



Juju Smith-Schuster

It's amazing that the former USC star and Steelers second-round pick still isn't 30 and won't be until late November. He's not a burner but he has inside-outside versatility, with about 60 percent of his career snaps coming from the slot. He has good hands and can move the chains over the middle although he lacks explosion. He finished with 33 receptions for 345 yards last year but is only a few years removed from a 78-catch, 933-yard season with the Chiefs in 2022.



Brandin Cooks

He'll be 33 in September and is way past his prime, but Cooks can still be an offensive threat. He had five catches for 78 yards in two playoff games for the Bills and nearly had Buffalo's most important catch in overtime of the divisional round against the Broncos before the play was curiously and controversially ruled an interception. He's played more than 40 percent of his career snaps in the slot, and at this stage of his career, that's where he could be the biggest help for the Eagles if he decides to play another season. He's a way safer gamble than some past Eagles one-year WR flyers, which include John Ross, Parris Campbell and Devante Parker.

Others

• Tyreek Hill

• Stefon Diggs

• Curtis Samuel

• DeAndre Hopkins

• Sterling Shepard

Best Available NFL Free Agents

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