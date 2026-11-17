Getting past the halfway point can be a tough time for some fantasy owners. Injuries coupled with multiple teams on bye weeks leave many owners looking to fill flex spots – and sometimes other important starting positions – but with fewer legitimate options available on the waiver wire as we get deeper into the season.

Sometimes, you just need to be a little forward-thinking on some available players, whether it's just to get you through a week or possibly a bench stash who can help you later in the season.

As always, we are here to help. Here are this week's best waiver wire additions:

Quarterbacks

Cam Ward, Titans: The 2025 No. 1 overall pick is available in 90% of Yahoo! leagues despite passing for more than 500 yards and four TDs in his past two games. And get this: Ward has also ran 10 times for 80 yards in that two-game span. In total, he has averaged 26.7 PPG in the two-game stretch and now faces the Cowboys, one of the NFL's worst defenses. He also four more subpar defenses coming up from Weeks 13-16 in Washington, Detroit, Indianapolis and Las Vegas. Definitely a good QB2 add.

Joe Milton, Eagles: There weren't many takers for Milton when he was named Eagles QB1 in Week 9. He's still owned in just 4% of leagues after passing for just 169 yards and no TDs in his starting debut. But eventually the Birds will get Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks healthy. Milton did rush for 64 yards on nine runs against the Giants. The Eagles will probably be in several shootouts over the second half. Mobile QBs behind bad offensive lines that throw the ball frequently are often high point-scorers in fantasy and worthy of being bench stashes, especially in deep leagues.

Running backs

Emari Demercado, Texans: This would probably be a one-week flier as Demercado stands to log the most work among Texans RBs with Woody Marks out for Thursday's short turnaround game against the Colts. The Texans' run game stinks but Demercado has 52 career receptions so he'd be a decent option for PPR leagues as a high-volume RB who could get you points through the air if you're in a pinch at RB.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Pat Bryant, Broncos: He made a return from IR to rack up a team-high 56 yards, including a 26-yard TD against the Panthers in Week 9. In Week 11, the Broncos face an awful Raiders defense that allows the NFL's most yards per play through the air. The team had high hopes for Bryant going into the season as their No. 3 wideout. Jaylen Waddle's injury plagued season has opened the door for Bryant to play a bigger role.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans: With fellow WRs Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate banged up, Ayomanor becomes a healthy, productive target for Cam Ward. Ayomanor had 10 targets in Week 10 and finished with 79 yards. He has 22 total targets in his past three games. With an upcoming game against the Cowboys, Ayomanor will likely find the ball come his way quite a bit against a really bad defense.

Laquon Treadwell, Colts: After Josh Downs got shipped to KC, the veteran Treadwell became WR1 and led Colts WRs with 52 snaps, catching his first TD of the year. He and the Colts face a Texans defense in Week 11 that's allowed the fourth most points to WRs, and on short rest. If you're grasping at straws and need someone to fill a flex spot, Treadwell could be a sneaky good add.

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