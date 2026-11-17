Starbucks is bringing back its annual Red Cup Day on Tuesday, Nov. 17, giving coffee drinkers a chance to pick up a free reusable holiday cup with their favorite seasonal drink.

The one-day giveaway will be available at participating Starbucks locations across the Philadelphia region and nationwide. Customers who order any size qualifying holiday or fall beverage, whether hot, iced or blended, can receive a limited-edition 16-ounce red cup at no additional charge while supplies last.

Customers can get their free red cup by ordering inside a participating Starbucks, at the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app or through delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

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This year's cup features a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow and a green-and-white ribbon design. Starbucks says it's made with 95% recycled material.

Customers who bring a clean reusable cup to Starbucks on future visits can receive 10 cents off their drink. Starbucks Rewards members also can earn double Stars on their entire order when using a personal cup.

Which Starbucks drinks qualify for Red Cup Day 2026?

Starbucks says the following beverages qualify for the free reusable cup:

• Apple Pomegranate Refresher

• Caramel Brulée Chai

• Caramel Brulée Latte

• Gingerbread Chai

• Gingerbread Latte

• Hot Chocolate

• Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

• Peppermint Hot Chocolate

• Peppermint Mocha

• Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

• Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

• Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

• Pumpkin Spice Latte

• Snowy Apple Drink

• Sugar Cookie Latte

• Sugar Cookie Matcha

• Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

• Tiramisu Velvet Latte

• White Hot Chocolate

• Holiday and Fall Cold Foams

• Protein Cold Foams

Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffees are not included in the promotion.

More information is available on the Starbucks Red Cup Day website.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

Location: Participating Starbucks locations nationwide, including the Philadelphia region

Offer: Free 16-ounce reusable holiday cup with a qualifying drink purchase

Eligible drinks: Select holiday and fall beverages, any size, hot, iced or blended

How to order: In-store, drive-thru, Starbucks app, DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats

Availability: While supplies last

More information: Starbucks Red Cup Day 2026

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