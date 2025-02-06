A billboard in Kansas City has Chiefs fans calling a number that plays the Eagles fight song

A marketing agency in Delaware has been poking fun at Chiefs fans in the days leading up to the Super Bowl by placing a deceiving advertisement near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. But they shouldn't get too angry, because it's all for a good cause.

Aloysius Butler & Clark — which is based in Wilmington, and has an office on South Broad Street in Philadelphia — put up a digital billboard that encourages Chiefs fans to call 816-323-GO-KC for a "pep rally in your pocket."

Given the "Go KC" and the red backdrop, unsuspecting passersby may assume they'll be hearing some kind of Chiefs fight song, whatever that may be. The catch? Calling the phone number leads to a roaring Eagles fight song in your ear. Seriously, try it!

Before Kansas City fans get up in arms about the little prank, it's benefiting charity. For every call to the hotline this week, Aloysius Butler & Clark committed to make a $1 donation to the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City's Hunt Family Foundation until it hit a $5,000 cap.

That figure was hit within two days and by 5 p.m. Thursday, more than 22,000 calls had been made, company Chief Creative Officer Steve Merino said.

"This is what we do every day: getting reactions with guerrilla marketing, PR, social, creative and media buying," Merino said Thursday. "When we played against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, we did a promotion challenging another agency. This time, we wanted to do something bigger and challenge an entire city."

The line is currently getting thousands of calls an hour, Merino said. Via area codes, the company can tell they've gotten callers from 29 states.

"Our phone bill is going to be nuts," he joked.

Philadelphia-area callers who have gotten wind of the prank have been listening to the whole fight song, Merino said. But people in Kansas City have been less inclined to make it through. We're guessing many Chiefs fans have hung up in anger after the first jubilant "Fly, Eagles, Fly!" hits their eardrums.

The number will be available to call through Sunday, when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The city of Philadelphia is no stranger to being trolled through billboards. Fast food chain Zaxby's, which is expanding into the area, previously poked fun at Philly by placing billboards in the city advertising its cheesesteak-style "Chicken Philly" sandwich. The billboards had rude sayings like, "Finally, the Philly done right."