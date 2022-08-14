Blood donors to receive free Dunkin' products during the month of August

Along with saving lives, donors now have another incentive to give blood: free coffee.

Dunkin' of Greater Philadelphia is once again partnering with American Red Cross to offer free food and drink vouchers to blood donors in the region during the month of August.

To encourage people to help refuel the blood supply, Dunkin' will be giving out vouchers to local donors for a free medium hot or iced beverage and a free egg-and-cheese Wake-Up Wrap. The vouchers are redeemable at participating Dunkin' locations in the Greater Philadelphia area, while supplies last.

"We hope that by offering donors a free medium hot or iced beverage and egg-and-cheese Wake-Up Wrap, Dunkin' will help encourage the Philadelphia community to stop by a local blood drive or donation center and donate blood this summer," Jessica Weissman, Senior Field Marketing Manager of Dunkin', said in a release.

This summer, Red Cross has experienced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations, causing their life-saving blood supply to dwindle nearly 20 percent. Type O negative blood and platelet donors are especially needed.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dunkin' and encourage donors to give to help prevent a summer blood shortage," Guy Triano, CEO of American Red Cross of Philadelphia, said in a release. "As you finalize your plans for the end of summer, make a blood or platelet donation appointment part of them and receive this special gift from Dunkin'."

Interested donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting the Red Cross website, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.