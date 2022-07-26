Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, Bean2Bean create new coffee roast to benefit homeless pets

Coffee company Bean2Bean and the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society have teamed up to create a special roast that will please both coffee lovers and pet lovers alike.

Proceeds from the new PAWS Roast will be used to provide nutritious food, veterinary care and safe housing for homeless pets until PAWS can match them with a fur-ever home. The roast is available online in 12 ounce bags for $16.97.

The roast is medium-dark, with tasting notes of chocolate, raspberry and walnut. Interested customers can purchase the roast in the following grinds: whole bean, fine, drip, or coarse (suggested for cold brew).

Bean2Bean is a Philadelphia-based coffee roasting company providing coffee to restaurants, stores, bars and cafes throughout the Greater Philadelphia area for almost 10 years.

"At Bean2Bean, we are passionate about our coffee and our pets," said Obel Hernandez Jr., Bean2Bean's VP Strategic Partnerships, in a press release. "We have been an advocate of this wonderful organization for years, and are excited to partner with PAWS on this signature coffee."

PAWS is the city's largest rescue partner and provider of affordable vet care for pet owners who could not access it otherwise. There are currently three PAWS locations that serve 35,000 pets each year, including a clinic/shelter in Grays Ferry, an adoption center in Old City and a clinic/adoption center in Northeast Philly.

The nonprofit is working toward making Philly a no-kill city, by rescuing vulnerable dogs and cats from city shelters, providing necessary medical care and finding ways to keep pets out of shelters in the first place.

"PAWS is 100% donor-funded, so every animal we save, treat and place in a loving home has caring supporters to thank for their new lease on life," said Melissa Levy, Executive Director of PAWS Philadelphia, in a press release. "To be able to enjoy delicious, locally roasted coffee and know you're changing the lives of animals who are depending on all of us ... What could be better?"