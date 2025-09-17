More Health:

September 17, 2025

Blueberries help boost babies' immune systems and gut health, study shows

Eating a few a day 'could make a difference in supplanting long-term health,' researchers say.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Blueberries have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and death in adults. A new study finds an association between blueberries and health benefits in infants.

Blueberries are one of nature's treats, whether they're added to yogurt or cereal, eaten with cream or just popped into the mouth alone.

They have abundant health benefits, too. Research shows that adults who eat moderate amounts of blueberries on a regular basis may have reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and inflammation, as well as improved gut health and weight management.

A recent study now suggests that blueberries also boost gut health in infants, bolster their immune systems and reduce allergy symptoms.

The study, published Sept. 3, followed 61 infants from the time they were 5 months old to when they were 12 months. Every day, the infants were fed either a freeze-dried blueberry powder or a placebo powder with no blueberries.

Researchers tracked changes in the infants' gut bacteria, immune system and allergy markers by testing stool and blood samples.

The group that was given blueberry powder had changes in gut bacteria associated with an improved immune system, in addition to reduced inflammation and allergies.

"Just a few blueberries a day could make a difference in supporting long-term health," researcher Minghua Tang, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado's Anschutz School of Medicine, said in a news release.

To avoid choking risk, blueberries should be pureed for infants and cut into small pieces for older babies and toddlers, the researchers noted.

Courtenay Harris Bond
