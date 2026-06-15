Blueberry Festival will bring food, music and family fun to Bethlehem

The Blueberry Festival returns to Bethlehem on July 18-19 with blueberry treats, pie-eating contests, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Historic Burnside, making it an easy day trip from Philadelphia.

Blueberries are the star of the show, with vendors serving everything from blueberry grilled cheese sandwiches and blueberry lemonade to baked goods, ice cream and other seasonal treats. Traditional festival favorites also will be available throughout the weekend.

Photo Credit/Scott Piccotti

The festival will feature live music, craft vendors, pie-eating contests and family activities. Kids can follow an activity trail inspired by 18th-century life, and families can stop by to meet and snuggle baby goats.

Photo Credit/Surya Adinata

On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will perform scenes from "Romeo & Juliet" and then teach audience members how to perform stage sword fighting. Folk dancing lessons and other performances also are planned throughout the weekend.

Adults 21 and older can purchase a Brewberry Tavern Pass, which includes festival admission, a tasting glass and beverage samples, including historically inspired cocktails.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-14, while children 3 and younger get in free. A family pack with two adult and two youth tickets costs $25 online. Gate prices are $2 higher.

July 18-19

Historic Burnside

1461 Schoenersville Rd.

Bethlehem, PA 18018

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.