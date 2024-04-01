Body found in the Schuylkill River, police say

A body was discovered in the Schuylkill River on Sunday afternoon near the Spring Garden Bridge, police.

The body – described by police as a Black man in his 30s – was recovered by a marine unit that responded to a report at 3:30 p.m. Police have not identified the man, FOX29 reported.

The man had no signs of trauma or other physical wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.

Police said an investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

An initial report from police said the body was found in the Delaware River, but it was later corrected to the Schuylkill River. The body was found near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street, which sits above a train yard and I-76, and connects to the Spring Garden Bridge.