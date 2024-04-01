More News:

April 01, 2024

Body found in the Schuylkill River, police say

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the man and how he died

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Schuylkill River Body Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A body was recovered from the Schuylkill River near the Spring Garden Bridge on Sunday afternoon, police say. Investigators are working to identify the man.

A body was discovered in the Schuylkill River on Sunday afternoon near the Spring Garden Bridge, police. 

The body – described by police as a Black man in his 30s – was recovered by a marine unit that responded to a report at 3:30 p.m. Police have not identified the man, FOX29 reported

The man had no signs of trauma or other physical wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. 

Police said an investigation into the man's death is ongoing. 

An initial report from police said the body was found in the Delaware River, but it was later corrected to the Schuylkill River. The body was found near the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street, which sits above a train yard and I-76, and connects to the Spring Garden Bridge. 








