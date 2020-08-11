Bring your dog to Bok Bar for a professional photo with the Philly skyline

If you're a dog owner, you know that one of the few good things about 2020 so far is that you've probably been able to spend a lot more time with your pet than usual, whether it's because you're now working from home or because you're going on more nature walks.

On Sunday, you can celebrate your pup by getting a professional photo at Bok Bar in South Philly.

Wag Days, a doggie daycare and pet care services business, is setting up a photo booth on the roof with the Philly skyline as the backdrop.

You can choose to get a photo of just your dog or jump in the picture with them. Tickets are $5 per person. Dogs get in free. There are only a limited amount of tickets available.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be some treats for pets and humans can order food and drinks from the bar.