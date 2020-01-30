More News:

January 30, 2020

New Jersey man smuggled 1,000 box turtles from Oklahoma, attempted to sell them in China

The reptiles can sell for up to $1,000 overseas; defendant William T. Gangemi, must pay $350,000 in fines and restitution

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Wildlife
box turtles smuggler china David Dibert/Pexels

William T. Gangemi, of New Jersey, intended to sell 1,000 box turtles collected in Oklahoma overseas in China, the U.S. Attorney's office says. Box turtles are in demand in China and can be sold for as much as $1,000 on the black market.

A New Jersey wildlife smuggler who acquired more than 1,000 box turtles from Oklahoma with the intent to sell them in China has been ordered to pay $350,000 in fines.

William T. Gangemi, 27, of Freehold, Monmouth County, pleaded guilty in October for being a member of a ring of turtle smugglers that transported three-toed turtles and box turtles from the U.S. to China.

Box turtles are in demand in China where some are sold for as much as $1,000 on the black market, the Los Angeles Times reports. Collectors buy the turtles because they believe the red and gold markings on their shells are signs of good luck and good fortune. Chinese medicine also believes the turtles can be eaten to enhance libido and cure other ailments.

Between May 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018, Gangemi illegally collected the turtles from the wild in Oklahoma and then transported them to his home in New Jersey through FedEx. 

"I can’t say that I ever expected we'd be announcing a turtle smuggling prosecution, but I've learned just how prevalent this criminal enterprise is globally and the detrimental impact it has on our wildlife population in Oklahoma," Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said earlier this week.

In Oklahoma, it is illegal to take box turtles from their habitat and sell them. Removing the turtles from their environment has a negative impact on the turtle population in the state. Box turtles do not reach sexual maturity until approximately 10 years of age. After that, females can only lay eggs once or twice a year, and there is a high mortality rate for the young.

Gangemi was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and a $100,000 fine to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Wildlife New Jersey Crime Turtles Philadelphia Smuggling Monmouth County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved