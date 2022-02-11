More News:

February 11, 2022

Man allegedly killed woman, decapitated her with machete inside Clifton Heights apartment

Police say they could see Nicholas Scurria, 32, through a window dismembering the victim

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homcides
Clifton Heights Beheading Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Nicholas Scurria, 32, allegedly dismembered his former girlfriend with a machete in Clifton Heights, Delaware County sometime early Friday morning. He has been arrested.

A man allegedly found dismembering a woman using a machete inside a Clifton Heights apartment early Friday morning was arrested by police.

At 4:41 a.m., police in Clifton Heights, which is about 3 1/2 miles from the Philadelphia line, were called to investigate reports of people fighting in a residence at the Willow Apartments, at 426 S. Springfield Road, according to criminal complaint provided by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. 

CBS3 reported that police initially knocked on the front door but that no one answered.

One officer went around to the back of the apartment. From there, he could see through a window that a man was in the midst of dismembering a woman with a machete and reported that her body was already partially decapitated at that time, the complaint said.

Nicholas Scurria, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, abusing a corpse and related offesnses. The identity of the woman has not been released.

Although the two lived together, Scurria described the victim as his ex-girlfriend to investigators. When he was taken into custody, he allegedly told officers that the woman had tried to cut off his testicles.

According to the complaint, Scurria admitted that he knocked the victim unconscious with several blows to the head and face and then tried to get rid of the evidence by dismembering parts of her body.

"This morning's horrific murder is a sad reminder of the threat that many women face on a daily basis," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Based on the defendant's statements at the time of his arrest, in response to what the defendant perceived as a threat to his masculinity, he brutally killed -  and then dismembered - his victim. His actions were cowardly as well as evil, and he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homcides Clifton Heights Police Crime Delco Domestic Violence Philadelphia Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Rowhomes in Philly Fairmount neighborhood

Commission rebates can save home buyers thousands at closing
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Concert

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is Philly's newest addition to live music and entertainment

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and more to Nets for James Harden
James-Harden-Sixers_021022_usat

Sponsored

Old City apts offer 1.5 mos. free rent
Limited - The View at Old City 1

Business

South Jersey bike shop Beacon Cycling to close with retirement sale after decades in business
Beacon Cycling New Jersey

Men's Health

Intergenerational friendships can help older adults stay energized
Intergenerational friendships

Food & Drink

Liberty Point entertainment venue to open at Penn's Landing in April
Liberty Point Penn's Landing

Arts & Culture

The Philadelphia Show celebrating 60th anniversary with fine art, antiques and jewelry
Steve S. Powers

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved