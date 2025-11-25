More Health:

November 25, 2025

The brain has 5 stages, but 'adulthood' doesn't begin until age 32, scientists say

The body's control organ undergoes four major transitions during a lifetime, with 'adolescence' lasting more than two decades, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Brain Health
Brain Development Adulthood Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The brain has five major structural stages, with adolescence lasting from 9 to 32 — much longer than previously thought, new research shows.

The brain has five major structural phases during the human lifespan and doesn't reach adulthood until age 32, a new study suggests.

Scientists determined that brain development is defined by four "turning points" — at ages 9, 32, 66 and 88 — by analyzing brain scans from more than 3,800 people ages 0-90. Their findings, published Tuesday in Nature Communicationscould have implications for better understanding issues that affect brain health at different stages of life, the researchers said.

MORE: Nearly 1 in 10 American adults say they've received a cancer diagnosis

"Understanding that the brain's structural journey is not a question of steady progression, but rather one of a few major turning points, will help us identify when and how its wiring is vulnerable to disruption," said Duncan Astle, the study's senior author and a professor of neuroinformatics at Cambridge University in England.

In particular, the scientists defined five life stages:

• Childhood as birth to 9
• Adolescence as 9 to 32
• Adulthood as 32 to 66
• Early aging as 66 to 83
• Late aging as 83 on

"These eras provide important context for what our brains might be best at, or more vulnerable to, at different stages of our lives," Cambridge researcher Alexa Mousley said. "It could help us understand why some brains develop differently at key points in life, whether it be learning difficulties in childhood, or dementia in our later years."

Here's what happens at each of the five stages:

Childhood

During childhood, the brain has an abundance of synapses – links between nerve cells that enable them to communicate with each other. But over the first nine years of life, those synapses reduce, with the strongest ones surviving. At the same time, the brain itself is growing.

Adolescence

Age 9, the first "turning point" in brain development, is marked by changes in how much information the brain can store at any one moment, as well as by a higher risk of developing mental health issues, the study found.

Adolescence begins with the onset of puberty, but ends much later than previously thought – extending even past the mid-20s which neuroscience has more recently identified – into the early 30s, researchers found.

During this period, communication networks in the brain become much faster and more efficient, and cognitive performance improves.

"Neural efficiency is as you might imagine, well connected by short paths, and the adolescent era is the only one in which this efficiency is increasing," Mousley said.

Adulthood

The adult era, stretching across the span of more than 30 years, is the longest "epoch" in the human lifespan and the most stable. As previous research has found, there is a "plateau in intelligence and personality," the researchers found.

Early aging

This is a time when brain reorganization reaches its highest point before beginning to decline. Brain regions become more tightly organized into different sections that operate in a less connected way than previously. During this stage, people face increased risk for health issues affecting the brain, such as high blood pressure.

Late aging

During this final epoch, brain connectivity declines further, with a shift from "global to local," the researchers said. Less data is available for this era of development.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Brain Health Philadelphia Research Adolescence Studies Aging Adulthood

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Two men found guilty in 2023 fatal airport shooting of police officer

Richard Mendez Verdict

Illness

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Mental Health

Thanksgiving travel may be particularly stressful this year. Here are tips to cope with the uncertainties and frustrations

Thanksgiving Travel Stress

Holiday

Thanksgiving dining options in Philly

Thanksgiving restaurants

Holidays

Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Camden Winter Wonderland

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved