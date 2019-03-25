FDA panel to review safety of breast implants this week

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will review the safety of breast implants.

The Medical Devices Advisory Committee's General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel will meet on March 25 and 26 to discuss and make recommendations relating to the risks and benefits of breast implants.

The meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland, which is open to the public, comes just days after the FDA issued warning letters to two breast implant manufacturers for failing to comply with the agency's requirements to conduct long-term studies assessing the safety and risks of their silicone gel-filled implants.

The committee plans to discuss reports of breast implants being linked to a rare cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma; the use of registries for maintaining breast implant surveillance; and best practices for informed consent discussions between patients and clinicians, among other topics.

Along with agency officials, the meeting will involve input from experts, including representatives of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Press Form reports.

According to CNN, there are two types of breast implants approved for sale in the United States. They both have a silicone outer shell, but one is saline-filled and the other is silicone gel-filled. They can vary in size and shape, and are typically implanted to either increase breast size or to rebuild breast tissue, such as after a mastectomy or other damage to the breast.

The ASPS released new data earlier this month that revealed 313,735 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2018, a four percent increase from 2017. Breast augmentation was the most popular cosmetic surgical procedure performed in 2018, according to ASPS statistics.

While most breast implant patients are happy with the procedure, as many as 20 percent of women who receive implants for augmentation subsequently have their implants removed within eight to 10 years because of complications, according to the FDA.

The average cost of breast augmentation surgery in the United States is $3,718, according to 2017 statistics from ASPS, but that figure does not include the type of breast implants used, anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses.

The average cost for removal of breast implants was $2,357 in 2017.