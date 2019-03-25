More Health:

March 25, 2019

FDA panel to review safety of breast implants this week

Agency will make recommendations about their risks and benefits after manufacturers fail to conduct long-term studies

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breast Implants
breast implant safety panel Docteur Spitalier Philippe/Flickr

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will review the safety of breast implants. 

The Medical Devices Advisory Committee's General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel will meet on March 25 and 26 to discuss and make recommendations relating to the risks and benefits of breast implants.

The meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland, which is open to the public, comes just days after the FDA issued warning letters to two breast implant manufacturers for failing to comply with the agency's requirements to conduct long-term studies assessing the safety and risks of their silicone gel-filled implants.

The committee plans to discuss reports of breast implants being linked to a rare cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma; the use of registries for maintaining breast implant surveillance; and best practices for informed consent discussions between patients and clinicians, among other topics.

RELATED READ: FDA approves first drug to treat postpartum depression

Along with agency officials, the meeting will involve input from experts, including representatives of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Press Form reports.

According to CNN, there are two types of breast implants approved for sale in the United States. They both have a silicone outer shell, but one is saline-filled and the other is silicone gel-filled. They can vary in size and shape, and are typically implanted to either increase breast size or to rebuild breast tissue, such as after a mastectomy or other damage to the breast.

The ASPS released new data earlier this month that revealed 313,735 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2018, a four percent increase from 2017. Breast augmentation was the most popular cosmetic surgical procedure performed in 2018, according to ASPS statistics.

While most breast implant patients are happy with the procedure, as many as 20 percent of women who receive implants for augmentation subsequently have their implants removed within eight to 10 years because of complications, according to the FDA.

The average cost of breast augmentation surgery in the United States is $3,718, according to 2017 statistics from ASPS, but that figure does not include the type of breast implants used, anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses.

The average cost for removal of breast implants was $2,357 in 2017.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Breast Implants United States FDA Plastic Surgery Safety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Eagles edition
032419MichaelBennett

Fitness

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August
0324NakedBikeRide

Podcasts

True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Phillies

Phillies season preview: How will Gabe Kapler fill out his bench?
Aaron-Altherr-Phillies_032419_usat

Shopping

Champion in Center City to give out tote bags designed by local mural artist on Saturday
Tote bags designed by local mural artist to be given out at Champion in Center City

Food & Drink

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved