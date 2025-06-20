More Health:

June 20, 2025

The way you breathe is unique and can identify you — like your fingerprints

New research suggests breathing patterns are consistent over time and also can reveal physiologic information.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Breathing
Breathing Patterns Identify Oleksandr Pidvalnyi/Pexels

New research suggests people can be identified solely based on their breathing patterns — and with great accuracy.

Most of the time, people breathe automatically, without conscious thought.

But the rate and depth of breathing is actually regulated by a complex system in the brainstem that processes information from sensors detecting everything from movement to lung irritants to oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. And given that every brain is unique, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel hypothesized that breathing patterns may also be unique.

MORE: Free period products to be available to Philly school district students

To find out, they fit 97 people with nasal devices to track their breath patterns for up to 24 hours. They were able to identify people from just their airflow patterns nearly 97% of the time.

These "breath prints" – similar in concept to fingerprints – are at least as accurate as voice recognition, according to the study, published earlier this month in the journal Current Biology.

"We expected to be able to identify individuals, but not that it would be so strong," said brain scientist Timna Soroka, who led the study.

The breath prints proved to be consistent over time. When about 40 of the people in the study returned months later and then again two years afterward, the researchers could identify them through their breath prints with similar accuracy.

The breath patterns were even sensitive enough that they revealed information about physiology, such as people's body mass indexes. The researchers also found correlations between breathing patterns and anxiety, depression and autism.

Further research may show whether specific breathing patterns may be predictors for certain diseases and whether modifying respiratory patterns may treat disease, the researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Breathing Philadelphia Fingerprints Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medical stethoscope and lgbtq community flag

The importance of LGBTQIA+ health equity
Purchased - Doctor with child

IBX and CHOP sign new agreement that reflects their joint commitment to children's health in the region

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

City wants feedback on 5 designs for Sadie T.M. Alexander statue

Sadie T.M. Alexander

Festivals

June 21-22: Manayunk Arts Festival

Limited - Manayunk Arts Fest 2025 - 3

Adult Health

New dietary guidelines reportedly may drop specific advice on how much alcohol Americans should drink each day

Alcohol Dietary Guidelines

Movies

See the first trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic

Bruce Springsteen Jeremy Allen White

Entertainment

Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval returns for 12 weeks

Eakins Oval Summer

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved