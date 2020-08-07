More News:

Lehigh County teen riding skateboard injured in hit-and-run with motorcyclist, police say

Skateboarding Hit-and-Run
Police are searching for a motorcyclist who struck a teen girl while she was riding her skateboard in Breinigsville's Green Acres Mobile Home Park, pictured above.

A Lehigh County teenager was struck in a hit-and-run while riding a skateboard on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl was on Turkey Ridge Road in Green Acres Mobile Home Park located in Breinigsville. Police said she was struck around 4 p.m. by a motorcyclist, who kept driving after knocking her over.

The girl only suffered minor injuries from the collision, and the Upper Macungie Police Department is now searching for the motorcycle operator.

A helmet obscured the face of the person riding the motorcycle but police managed to get a description of the driver's outfit and their vehicle. The motorcycle was silver and black, and that the driver was wearing dark-colored tall boots, blue jeans, a hoodie-style jacket, and a full-face helmet, police said in a Facebook post.

The case is still being investigated as Lehigh Valley police search for the missing motorist. Those with information should call the Upper Macungie Police Department at (484) 661-5911.

