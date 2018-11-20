Brickwall Tavern wants to give you free dinner on Black Friday

After you've finished your Black Friday shopping, leave the cooking to someone else and give your wallet a break.

Brickwall Tavern wants to buy you dinner.

There's a location in Philly's Midtown Village, as well as Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Between 5 and 10 p.m., Brickwall Tavern is offering one free appetizer and entrée per person. The "Don’t Buy Brickwall" menu is listed below.

Appetizers

• Chips and dip

• Hand pie

• Caesar salad

• Wedge salad

• Beet salad

• Mac 'n' cheese

Entrees

• Lamb shepherd's pie

• Meatloaf with mash and broccoli

• Salmon with sautéed spinach and baked potato

• "Burger Burger" made with two patties

• Three-bean burger

• Fried fish sandwich

Bonus: Every table gets a brownie for dessert.

