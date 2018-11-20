Brickwall Tavern wants to give you free dinner on Black Friday

November 20, 2018
After you've finished your Black Friday shopping, leave the cooking to someone else and give your wallet a break.
Brickwall Tavern wants to buy you dinner.
There's a location in Philly's Midtown Village, as well as Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Between 5 and 10 p.m., Brickwall Tavern is offering one free appetizer and entrée per person. The "Don’t Buy Brickwall" menu is listed below.
• Chips and dip
• Hand pie
• Caesar salad
• Wedge salad
• Beet salad
• Mac 'n' cheese
• Lamb shepherd's pie
• Meatloaf with mash and broccoli
• Salmon with sautéed spinach and baked potato
• "Burger Burger" made with two patties
• Three-bean burger
• Fried fish sandwich
Bonus: Every table gets a brownie for dessert.
