November 20, 2018

Brickwall Tavern wants to give you free dinner on Black Friday

Give your wallet a break after shopping all day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Brickwall Tavern free dinner on Black Friday Courtesy of/Brickwall Tavern

Brickwall Tavern announced a pretty incredible Black Friday deal.

After you've finished your Black Friday shopping, leave the cooking to someone else and give your wallet a break. 

Brickwall Tavern wants to buy you dinner.

There's a location in Philly's Midtown Village, as well as Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Between 5 and 10 p.m., Brickwall Tavern is offering one free appetizer and entrée per person. The "Don’t Buy Brickwall" menu is listed below.

Appetizers

• Chips and dip
• Hand pie
• Caesar salad
• Wedge salad
• Beet salad
• Mac 'n' cheese

Entrees

• Lamb shepherd's pie
• Meatloaf with mash and broccoli
• Salmon with sautéed spinach and baked potato
• "Burger Burger" made with two patties
• Three-bean burger
• Fried fish sandwich

Bonus: Every table gets a brownie for dessert.

